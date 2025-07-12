GSEB Class 12 HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Here’s How To Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced Class 12 Science Supplementary Exam results 2025 today, July 12, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can log in to the gseb.org and can check their GSEB HSC -Results.

Moreover, in a student-friendly initiative, the Board has also announced the availability of the GSEB HSC Supply Result 2025 results via WhatsApp. Candidates can WhatsApp their seat numbers to 6357300971 to receive their results immediately. This feature has proven especially helpful during website crashes caused by high traffic.

The Class 12 Science Stream Supplementary Exam, also known as Purk Pariksha, was kept in a shift from June 23 to June 30, 2025 in a shift between 15:00 and 18:30. Thousands of students seemed to improve their score in this particular exam and qualify for higher education.

According to the official statement, the marking sheet, the certificate and school -wise S.R. Details of distribution of. Copies will be announced soon. The principal, parents and students at the school are recommended to be updated through the board’s website.

In addition, all schools are instructed to download the official circular for guidelines related to Mark verification, office confirmation, name/group improvement and procedures to reject Grace Marks or the Re -Reveal survey. These stages should be carefully followed by school employees.

How to Check GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025

Step-by-step instructions:

Visit the official GSEB website: gseb.org Click on the HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025 link on the homepage. Enter your seat number and click on Submit. Your result will appear on the screen. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Other Easy Ways to Check Your Result

1. On WhatsApp

Just send your seat number to 6357300971, and your result will be sent to you directly.

2. Through SMS

Type GJ12S<space>Your Seat Number and send it to 58888111 to get your marks.

What You’ll See on the Provisional Marksheet

Your provisional marksheet will include the following important details:

Your full name and seat number

Marks scored in each subject

Total marks obtained

Overall grade

Whether you’ve passed or failed

It’s important to check your marksheet carefully. If you notice any mistakes like a spelling error, incorrect marks, or wrong seat number please report it to your school authorities immediately so it can be corrected.

