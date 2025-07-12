LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash blood money ai Astronaut Jonny Kim Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Education > GSEB Class 12 HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Here’s How To Check

GSEB Class 12 HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Here’s How To Check

Gujarat Board has released the GSEB Class 12 Science Supplementary Result 2025 today, July 12. Students can check their results online at gseb.org or via WhatsApp at 6357300971. The board will later share updates on mark sheets and verification steps.

GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025 declared on July 12 at gseb.org.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 11:11:52 IST

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially announced Class 12 Science Supplementary Exam results 2025 today, July 12, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can log in to the gseb.org and can check their GSEB HSC -Results.

Moreover, in a student-friendly initiative, the Board has also announced the availability of the GSEB HSC Supply Result 2025 results via WhatsApp. Candidates can WhatsApp their seat numbers to 6357300971 to receive their results immediately. This feature has proven especially helpful during website crashes caused by high traffic.

Direct Link to Download GSEB HSC Science Supply Result 2025

The Class 12 Science Stream Supplementary Exam, also known as Purk Pariksha, was kept in a shift from June 23 to June 30, 2025 in a shift between 15:00 and 18:30. Thousands of students seemed to improve their score in this particular exam and qualify for higher education.

According to the official statement, the marking sheet, the certificate and school -wise S.R. Details of distribution of. Copies will be announced soon. The principal, parents and students at the school are recommended to be updated through the board’s website.

In addition, all schools are instructed to download the official circular for guidelines related to Mark verification, office confirmation, name/group improvement and procedures to reject Grace Marks or the Re -Reveal survey. These stages should be carefully followed by school employees.

How to Check GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025

Step-by-step instructions:

  1. Visit the official GSEB website: gseb.org

  2. Click on the HSC Science Supplementary Result 2025 link on the homepage.

  3. Enter your seat number and click on Submit.

  4. Your result will appear on the screen.

  5. Download and print your scorecard for future reference.

Other Easy Ways to Check Your Result

1. On WhatsApp
Just send your seat number to 6357300971, and your result will be sent to you directly.

2. Through SMS
Type GJ12S<space>Your Seat Number and send it to 58888111 to get your marks.

What You’ll See on the Provisional Marksheet

Your provisional marksheet will include the following important details:

  • Your full name and seat number

  • Marks scored in each subject

  • Total marks obtained

  • Overall grade

  • Whether you’ve passed or failed

It’s important to check your marksheet carefully. If you notice any mistakes like a spelling error, incorrect marks, or wrong seat number please report it to your school authorities immediately so it can be corrected.

ALSO READ: What Are The Wordle Hints For July 12, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1484 Here

Tags: GSEB HSCScience Supplementary Result 2025

More News

India’s Youth, India’s Power: PM Modi Hands Over 51,000 Job Letters At Rozgar Mela
‘No Talk Of CM Change’: Congress Denies Leadership Rift In Karnataka
Jaishankar To Visit China For First Time In 5 Years; SCO Summit And LAC Talks On Agenda
Will Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya Escape Death? Family Ready To Pay $1 Million In Blood Money
Who plays Indian Boy ‘Gat’ in ‘We Were Liars’ on Prime Video? Meet Shubham Maheshwari
Seelampur 4-Storey Building Collapse: Delhi Tragedy Leaves Several Trapped, Rescue Underway
Inside Air India Flight 171 Tragedy: What Happened In 32 Seconds And What We Know So Far
Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Anthem Biosciences, Spunweb Nonwoven Ltd; Check Out The List Here
SHINee’s Taemin Faces Backlash Over Alleged Nose Job, Fans Alarmed By Dramatic Change In Beloved K-pop Idol’s Appearance
Why Was Steve Jobs ‘Jealous’ of Alexander the Great? His 1985 AI Prediction Explains — Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?