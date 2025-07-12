LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters ahmed abad plane crash ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Education > What Are The Wordle Hints For July 12, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1484 Here

What Are The Wordle Hints For July 12, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1484 Here

Wordle #1484 answer for July 12, 2025, is EXILE. Hints: Has one repeated letter., two vowels in today's Wordle answer, but one is the repeated letter, so you'll see it twice., starts with E, includes a very rare letter. Today's Wordle answer can refer to being barred from one's country.

Wordle hints for July 12
Wordle hints for July 12

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 05:46:58 IST

Wordle isn’t just another online distraction—it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts.

If you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, you don’t have to go it alone—hints and the solution for puzzle #1484 (July 12, 2025) are provided below.

The rules are straightforward: six guesses to identify the word. After each guess, you receive immediate feedback. Yellow letters signal that you’ve chosen the correct letter, but it’s not in the right spot.

Green letters mean you’ve placed the right letter in the right place. Grey letters? Those aren’t in the world at all. The game might look simple at first glance, but it has a way of challenging even the sharpest minds.

Previous Wordle Answers

July 4: CURVE  

July 5: BALER  

July 6: ATRIA  

July 7: STILT  

July 8: DREAD

July 9: NOVEL

July 10: JUMPY

July 11: BRAND

Wordle Hints for July 12, #1484

If you’re just here for a nudge and want to avoid spoilers, now’s the time to look away.

Hint 1: Today’s Wordle answer has one repeated letter.

Hint 2: There are two vowels in today’s Wordle answer, but one is the repeated letter, so you’ll see it twice.

Hint 3: Today’s Wordle answer begins with E.

Hint 4: Today’s Wordle answer includes a very rare letter.

Hint 5: Today’s Wordle answer can refer to being barred from one’s country.

Ready for the answer? Today’s Wordle is: EXILE

Why Do People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal. 

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide.  

Also Read: What Are The Wordle Hints For July 11, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1483 Here

Tags: july 12 wordlewordle answer todaywordle hintsWordle hints today

More News

What Are Fuel Switches At The Heart Of The Air India Crash Probe? Explained
Who Were The Pilots Flying The Air India Flight That Crashed In Ahmedabad?
Why Has Justin Bieber Agreed To Pay His Former Manager Scooter Braun $31.5 Million? Here’s The Truth
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 12, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1484 Here
‘We Are Unable To Comment,’ Says Air India On AAIB Report As It Hints Double Engine Shut Down
Air India Crash In Ahmedabad: Here’s The Full Timeline Of The AI171 Disaster As New Report Hints Dual Engine Failure Seconds After Takeoff
Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon Story Not Over Yet: Eyes Another Attempt
Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Here Are 10 Key Takeaways From The Prelim Report Released By AAIB
Did Wimbledon Players Always Wear White? The Origin of Tennis’ Most Iconic Tradition Decoded
Women’s Euro 2025: Spain Beats Italy, Belgium Eliminates Portugal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?