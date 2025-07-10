What Are The Wordle Hints For July 11, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1483 Here

Wordle isn’t just another online distraction—it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts.

If you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, you don’t have to go it alone—hints and the solution for puzzle #1483 (July 11, 2025) are provided below.

The rules are straightforward: six guesses to identify the word. After each guess, you receive immediate feedback. Yellow letters signal that you’ve chosen the correct letter, but it’s not in the right spot.

Green letters mean you’ve placed the right letter in the right place. Grey letters? Those aren’t in the world at all. The game might look simple at first glance, but it has a way of challenging even the sharpest minds.

Previous Wordle Answers

July 4: CURVE

July 5: BALER

July 6: ATRIA

July 7: STILT

July 8: DREAD

July 9: NOVEL

July 10: JUMPY

Wordle Hints for July 11, #1483

If you’re just here for a nudge and want to avoid spoilers, now’s the time to look away.

Hint 1: No letters repeat in today’s Wordle.

Hint 2: There’s only one vowel in the answer.

Hint 3: The word starts with the letter B.

Hint 4: It’s something you might see burned into the side of livestock.

Hint 5: It can also refer to a product made by a particular company or under a particular name.

Ready for the answer? Today’s Wordle is: BRAND.

Why Do People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal.

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide.

