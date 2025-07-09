LIVE TV
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 10, 2025? Get Suggestions, Answer For Puzzle Number 1482 Here

What Are The Wordle Hints For July 10, 2025? Get Suggestions, Answer For Puzzle Number 1482 Here

Stuck on today’s Wordle? Puzzle #1482 (July 10, 2025) kicks off with “J” and has one vowel. Think “bouncy” as a clue. Ready for the answer?

Wordle Hints, Answer For July 10
Wordle Hints, Answer For July 10

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 04:38:05 IST

Wordle isn’t just some passing fad; it’s a daily mental workout courtesy of The New York Times. Every morning, you get a brand-new five-letter puzzle. Your mission? Figure it out before your six tries run out.

If you’re desperate to keep your streak alive, you’re in luck—hints and the solution for puzzle #1482 (July 10, 2025) are right here.

Here’s how it goes: you have six shots to nail the word. After each guess, you get a little feedback—yellow letters mean you’ve got the right letter, but it’s in the wrong place; green means you hit the jackpot with the right letter in the right spot; and grey means, well, forget about that letter entirely. It’s simple, but trust me, it can mess with your head.

Previous Wordle Answers

July 4: CURVE  

July 5: BALER  

July 6: ATRIA  

July 7: STILT  

July 8: DREAD

July 9: NOVEL

Wordle Hints for July 10

Looking for a little help with today’s Wordle? Here’s what you need to know.

First off, today’s answer has just one vowel. So if you can nail down that vowel, you’re already halfway there. No repeating letters to worry about either—each letter in this answer only appears once.

The word kicks off with a “J.” That should narrow things down a bit.

Still stuck? Here’s a bigger hint: think of a synonym for “bouncy.”

Ready for the answer? Here it is: JUMPY.

JUMPY means feeling nervous or uneasy, like you’re always ready to spring up at any sound.

Why People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal. 

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide. 



