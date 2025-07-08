What Are The Wordle Hints For July 9, 2025? Get Crucial Tips For Puzzle Number 1481

Wordle, the daily brain-teaser from The New York Times, continues to challenge players’ vocabularies and logic skills. Each morning, there’s a fresh five-letter word, and it’s your job to crack the code.

If you’re aiming to maintain your winning streak, you’ll find hints and the answer for puzzle #1481 from July 9, 2025, just below.

How does Wordle work?

The concept is simple, but solving it can be tricky. You have six attempts to guess the correct five-letter word.

After each guess, the game gives feedback: yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot, green means the letter is in the correct place, and grey means the letter isn’t in the word at all.

Alright, so today’s Wordle? Not exactly a brain-buster. You’ve got two pretty standard vowels in there, but smack dab in the middle is a consonant you don’t see all the time. (Seriously, when was the last time you used it?) If you’re after clues, just keep scrollin’.

Heads up—here come the hints. If you’re playing spoiler-free, bail out now.

Wordle hint 1: No double-dipping. Every letter in today’s answer is flying solo.

Wordle hint 2: Vowel check. There are exactly two in the mix today.

Wordle hint 3: The opener’s an N. Yeah, that narrows it a bit.

Wordle hint 4: First meaning—think something fresh, something “new.”

Wordle hint 5: Second meaning—crack open a book, especially one that’s fiction.

And if you’re just here for the answer (no shame, we’ve all been there), today’s Wordle is: NOVEL.

ICYMI—yesterday’s word was DREAD. Fitting, honestly, for a Monday.

Couple more recent ones, just for kicks:

July 4: CURVE

July 5: BALER

July 6: ATRIA

July 7: STILT

July 8: DREAD.

Go flex on your group chat with your Wordle wisdom. Or, you know, keep it to yourself and bask in secret glory.

Why People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal.

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide.

