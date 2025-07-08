LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Live TV
TRENDING |
Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family Brooklyn mosque Carlos Alcaraz celebrity news Conversion Therapy amazon Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family
Home > Education > What Are The Wordle Hints For July 9, 2025? Get Crucial Tips For Puzzle Number 1481

What Are The Wordle Hints For July 9, 2025? Get Crucial Tips For Puzzle Number 1481

Wordle #1481 for July 9, 2025, has players guessing a five-letter word meaning “fresh” or “a book.” Hints reveal two vowels, no repeated letters, and an N at the start. The answer? NOVEL. Yesterday’s word was DREAD. Wordle remains a global favorite with millions playing daily.

Wordle hint for July 9
Wordle hint for July 9

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 04:00:34 IST

Wordle, the daily brain-teaser from The New York Times, continues to challenge players’ vocabularies and logic skills. Each morning, there’s a fresh five-letter word, and it’s your job to crack the code.

If you’re aiming to maintain your winning streak, you’ll find hints and the answer for puzzle #1481 from July 9, 2025, just below.

How does Wordle work?

The concept is simple, but solving it can be tricky. You have six attempts to guess the correct five-letter word. 

After each guess, the game gives feedback: yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot, green means the letter is in the correct place, and grey means the letter isn’t in the word at all.

Alright, so today’s Wordle? Not exactly a brain-buster. You’ve got two pretty standard vowels in there, but smack dab in the middle is a consonant you don’t see all the time. (Seriously, when was the last time you used it?) If you’re after clues, just keep scrollin’.

Heads up—here come the hints. If you’re playing spoiler-free, bail out now.

Wordle hint 1: No double-dipping. Every letter in today’s answer is flying solo.

Wordle hint 2: Vowel check. There are exactly two in the mix today.

Wordle hint 3: The opener’s an N. Yeah, that narrows it a bit.

Wordle hint 4: First meaning—think something fresh, something “new.”

Wordle hint 5: Second meaning—crack open a book, especially one that’s fiction.

And if you’re just here for the answer (no shame, we’ve all been there), today’s Wordle is: NOVEL.

ICYMI—yesterday’s word was DREAD. Fitting, honestly, for a Monday.

Couple more recent ones, just for kicks:

July 4: CURVE  

July 5: BALER  

July 6: ATRIA  

July 7: STILT  

July 8: DREAD.

Go flex on your group chat with your Wordle wisdom. Or, you know, keep it to yourself and bask in secret glory.

Why People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal. 

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide. 

ALSO READ: What Are The Wordle Hints For July 8, 2025? Here’s How To Get The Answer For Puzzle Number 1480

Tags: latest wordle gameWordle hint todayWordle july 9 answer

More News

Jeff Bezos Sells $666M Worth Of Amazon Shares Days After His Lavish Venice Wedding, Trolls Say ‘Lauren Already Cashing Out’
Moises Caicedo Gives Chelsea An Injury Scare Just Days Before The Club World Cup Final
NIA Arrests Three Key Accused Following Searches In Karnataka In LeT Prison Radicalization Case
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 9, 2025? Get Crucial Tips For Puzzle Number 1481
Childhood Cancer Survivors Face Higher Risk Of Severe COVID Even Decades Later: Study Reveals
Cybersecurity Scare: AI Deepfake Scammers Used Fake Marco Rubio Voice to Target Officials, Reveals New Report
India-Brazil Partnership Stands As An Important Pillar Of ‘Stability And Balance’, Says PM Modi
Watch: Donald Trump Lashes Out At A Reporter Over Epstein Questions As Pam Bondi Addresses New File Revelations
Chelsea Books Its Spot In The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final
Scott Frost Blames Job Quality Over Performance, Saying He ‘Didn’t Really Want To’ Accept The Nebraska Position.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?