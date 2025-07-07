LIVE TV
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 8, 2025? Here's How To Get The Answer For Puzzle Number 1480

Wordle July 8, 2025: Today’s answer is DREAD—starting with “D,” two vowels, and a double letter. It means fear of impending danger. Average solve in 4 guesses; 21.3% cracked it in 3 tries. Yesterday’s word was STILT. Still playing? See hints, stats, and fun facts to keep your streak alive.

Wordle for July 8
Wordle for July 8

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 03:30:36 IST

Wordle, the daily brain-teaser from The New York Times, continues to challenge players’ vocabularies and logic skills. Each morning, there’s a fresh five-letter word, and it’s your job to crack the code.

If you’re aiming to maintain your winning streak, you’ll find hints and the answer for puzzle #1480 from July 8, 2025, just below.

How does Wordle work? The concept is simple, but solving it can be tricky. You have six attempts to guess the correct five-letter word. 

After each guess, the game gives feedback: yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot, green means the letter is in the correct place, and grey means the letter isn’t in the word at all. Good luck.

July 8: Today’s Daily Wordle Hints

Need a nudge with today’s Wordle? Here’s what you need to know:

How many vowels are in today’s word? There are 2 vowels in today’s answer.

Is there a double letter? Yes—one letter shows up twice.

WORDLE JULY 8: What does today’s word mean?  

It’s all about that looming sense of fear. Think: “Great fear in view of impending evil; fearful apprehension of danger; anticipatory terror.”

Starting or ending letter? Today’s word starts with a “D.”

If you’re hitting a wall, try out a Wordle Solver—it might just save your streak.

Today’s Wordle Answer  

Stuck on your last try? No shame in peeking. The answer for Tuesday, July 8, 2025: DREAD. Nailed it? Nice. If not, no worries—tomorrow’s another shot.

Today’s Wordle Difficulty  

Curious how you stack up?  

– Average number of guesses today: 4  
– About 21.3% of players cracked it in 3 guesses or less  
– Average luck score: 56.2 (the higher, the better you are at narrowing down options)  
– Average skill score: 85.1 (out of 99, so people were pretty efficient today)

Interesting Facts About Today’s Word  

– “Dread” as a noun is that gnawing fear or anxiety about what might happen.  

– As a verb, it means to face something with fear or reluctance.  

– The word comes from Old English “drædan,” meaning to fear.

– Writers and poets love using “dread” to capture that deep, emotional response to what’s coming.

Yesterday’s (July 7) Wordle Answer  

Forgot to play yesterday? The answer for July 7, 2025, was STILT. About 22% of people guessed it in under 3 tries, and the average to solve was 4.

Looking for older answers? There’s a full list out there if you want to backtrack.

Why People Still Play Wordle  

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal. 

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide. 

ALSO READ:  What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle

Tags: latest world newswordle hintswordle puzzle today

