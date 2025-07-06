Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods BRICS 2025 KaVontae Turpin Melania Trump celebrity news china dalai lama texas floods
Home > Education > What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle

What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle

Wordle #1479 answer for July 7, 2025, is STILT. The five-letter word starts with “S,” has double letters, and only one vowel. Stuck? Get hints, strategies, and tips to keep your Wordle streak alive with our daily guide and past solutions archive.

Wordle for July 7
Wordle for July 7

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 02:23:30 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Wordle from The New York Times remains a challenging exercise in vocabulary and deduction, pushing players to identify a new five-letter word every day.

If you’re hoping to keep your streak alive, you’ll want to check out the hints and solution for puzzle #1479 from July 7, 2025, below.

How to Play Wordle?

Wordle is straightforward but deceptively tough: you get six chances to guess a five-letter word. As you enter words, the game highlights each letter—yellow if the letter is in the word but misplaced, green if it’s correct and in the right spot, and grey if that letter doesn’t appear in the answer at all.

Here are some quick strategies: 

Start strong – Opening with a versatile word heavy on common vowels and consonants helps. Words like AISLE, SALTY, or DINER are reliable options.

Watch the colours – Pay attention to which letters have been eliminated and which are still in play, and avoid repeating letters that don’t help you.

Test the vowels – If your usual openers aren’t working, try out words that use any remaining vowels.
Don’t ignore double letters – More often than you’d think, the answer will use the same letter twice.

Use Wordlebot – NYT’s Wordlebot analyzes your guesses and gives feedback, helping you refine your approach over time.
If you want to get deeper into Wordle strategy, there are plenty of resources and guides out there to help you sharpen your skills.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (July 7, 2025)  

Looking for a leg up? Here’s what you need to know about today’s puzzle:

– There’s only one vowel in the answer.

– Double letters are present.

– The word starts with “S.”

Still need another nudge? Here’s a direct clue: Think about chambers of the heart.

Wordle #1479 Solution for July 7, 2025  

The answer: **STILT**

A stilt is a long pole or post used for raising something above ground or water.

Here’s how today’s puzzle could unfold: Starting with “SALTY” confirms “S” at the start, and reveals “L” and “T” as yellow tiles. “DINER” brings in a yellow “I.” Guessing “STILL” gets every letter but “L” in the right place. Finally, “STILT” seals the deal. On a scale of 1 to 5, this puzzle’s difficulty sits at about a 2.

Screenshot 20250707 015316

Why People Still Play Wordle  

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal. 

Back in 2022, The Conversation reported that Wordle had about 3 million users worldwide. 

ALSO READ: Why Saying ‘Happy Muharram’ Is Inappropriate: The Annual Debate On Mourning Vs Celebration Explained

Tags: latest world newsWordle July 7wordle puzzlewordle puzzle today
Advertisement

More News

Kangana Ranaut Visits Flood-Hit Mandi, Assures Victims Of Central Govt Help
Who Is Kelly Osbourne’s Fiancé Sid Wilson? Ozzy Osbourne’s REACTION During Daughter’s Surprise Proposal Cannot Be Missed- Watch!
What Are The Wordle Hints For July 7, 2025? Get Tips And Strategies To Solve The Puzzle
Reuters, Global Times, TRT World X Accounts Unblocked In India After Govt Clarification
Why Did Chinese President Xi Skip BRICS Summit For The Very First Time? Putin Gives It A Miss Too But Joins Online
Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over ‘Pahalgam Terror’ Remark Amid Marathi Row
Who Is KaVontae Turpin And Why Was He Arrested? Cowboys Wide Receiver’s Mugshot Goes Viral
‘Empty Words’, Melania Trump’s Texas Floods Post Sparks Outrage On Social Media
Who is Aryaveer? Virat Kohli’s Nephew All Set To Debut In Cricket But Will Earn Less Than Virender Sehwag’s Son
Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes A Cheesy Dig At Prada Amid Kolhapuri Chappals Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?