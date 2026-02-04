Haryana Class 12 Exam Paper Leak, YouTube Channel Under Scrutiny As Over 90 Percent Questions Match

A YouTube channel has come under the scanner after a Haryana Class 12 chemistry teacher claimed that pre-board exam papers may have been leaked, with nearly 90 percent of the questions matching material shared online a day earlier.

The allegation has emerged at a time when the Class 12 board examinations are just three weeks away.

How did the Suspicion Arise?

The teacher said doubts arose after he observed unexpectedly high marks in the chemistry pre-board examination conducted on January 30, even though the paper was considered difficult.

He said a large number of students answered almost all multiple-choice questions correctly, which did not align with their usual performance. “I have been teaching these students for several years and understand their academic levels,” he said.

The unusually strong performance, he added, raised concerns, though no incidents of copying were reported from any examination centre.

Did the questions match the YouTube content?

According to the teacher, substantial portions of the chemistry question paper closely resembled content posted a day earlier on a Mahendergarh-based YouTube channel named Education Party.

The channel, which has over one lakh subscribers, is run by private tutor Gautam Sharma.

Concerns increased after several comments appeared under the videos, with users claiming that identical questions appeared in the exam and thanking the tutor for the guidance.

How Did the Students Answer Question Orally?

The teacher said the issue became more evident when students were asked questions verbally after the exam. When the numerical values were changed, and students were asked to explain the answers, many were unable to respond. Some could not even recall the formulas, he said.

He added that several students later mentioned a YouTube channel that regularly uploads exam ‘suggestions’ ahead of tests.

How similar the pattern was seen in other subjects?

Further verification, the teacher alleged, showed that the English pre-board paper held on January 28 and the physics paper conducted on February 2 also displayed a similar trend, with nearly 90 percent overlap with content from the same online source.

Describing the matter as serious, the teacher also claimed that the YouTuber had suggested he could predict the main board exam papers if his subscriber numbers increased.

What Did the Channel Owner Say?

The channel’s owner, Gautam Sharma, denied the allegations, stating that his videos only focus on important and likely questions. He also said his platform is among the leading resources for Haryana board exam preparation.

How did the Government Respond?

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the issue was being reviewed. The YouTube channel is under investigation. If any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken,” he said.

Pre-board exams in Haryana are held simultaneously across the state. Question papers are prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and are delivered to schools a day before the examination. As per guidelines, the papers are to be opened only at the exam centre on the day of the test.

Education board alerts officials ahead of board exams

Pawan Kumar Sharma, chairperson of the Haryana Board of Secondary Education, said he had spoken to senior SCERT officials and ordered an inquiry through the district education officer and the local police.

“Officials have been instructed to question the channel’s owner and alert education officers across the state to ensure strict monitoring ahead of the board exams. The issue will also be brought to the chief minister’s notice,” he said.

The Class 12 pre-board examinations began on January 22 and will conclude on February 5, followed by practical exams. The Haryana board examinations are scheduled to start on February 25.

