UGC NET Result 2025-26 Today Live: Steps To Download Scorecard, Know Marking Scheme And Important Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET December 2025 results today, on February 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in once the link is activated.

How to check the UGC NET December 2025 result

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the UGC NET December 2025 Result link available on the home page

Enter the required login credentials on the new page

Click on Submit to view the result

Download the scorecard and keep a hard copy for future reference

UGC NET December 2025: Marking scheme

The marking scheme for the UGC NET examination is as follows:

Every question is worth two marks.

Candidates are required to choose one correct option for each question.

Two marks are given for every correct response.

No marks are deducted for incorrect answers.

Questions that are left blank, not attempted, or marked for review do not carry any marks.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was held between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026, across multiple centres.

How To Check the Result and Raise an Objection

Candidates can access their results and scorecards only through the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wished to challenge the provisional answer key were required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question for each objection raised.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The UGC NET December 2025 result will decide a candidate’s eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions. Once released, the scorecard will contain key personal and exam-related information.