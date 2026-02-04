LIVE TV
Home > Education > UGC NET Result 2025-26 Today Live: Steps To Download Scorecard, Know Marking Scheme And Important Key Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the UGC NET December 2025 results today, on February 4. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards.

Last updated: February 4, 2026 11:34:26 IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET December 2025 results today, on February 4, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in once the link is activated.

How to check the UGC NET December 2025 result

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their results:

  • Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the UGC NET December 2025 Result link available on the home page
  • Enter the required login credentials on the new page
  • Click on Submit to view the result
  • Download the scorecard and keep a hard copy for future reference

UGC NET December 2025: Marking scheme

The marking scheme for the UGC NET examination is as follows:

  • Every question is worth two marks.
  • Candidates are required to choose one correct option for each question.
  • Two marks are given for every correct response.
  • No marks are deducted for incorrect answers.
  • Questions that are left blank, not attempted, or marked for review do not carry any marks.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was held between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026, across multiple centres.

How To Check the Result and Raise an Objection

Candidates can access their results and scorecards only through the official website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wished to challenge the provisional answer key were required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question for each objection raised.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The UGC NET December 2025 result will decide a candidate’s eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor posts, and PhD admissions. Once released, the scorecard will contain key personal and exam-related information.

Details mentioned on the UGC NET scorecard include the candidate’s name and roll number, application number, category, subject name, along with its code, exam qualifying status, paper-wise marks obtained, paper-wise and overall percentile scores, total marks secured, and the name of the post applied for.

