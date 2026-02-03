NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Result Out: Documents Required And How To Download Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result today, February 3, 2026.

Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling will be able to check their allotment status on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in once the result is released.

According to reports, the Round 3 seat allotment result is expected to be published later in the evening. The allotment will be released in PDF format, containing details of candidates who have been assigned seats in this round.

NEET PG Round 3 Reporting Dates

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in Round 3 must report to their respective medical colleges between February 4 and February 11, 2026.

During this period, candidates are required to complete the admission process by submitting the necessary documents and fulfilling all formalities prescribed by the allotted institution.

Failure to report within the given timeline may result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Where to Check NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Result

The NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result will be available on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can download the allotment PDF directly from the portal. A direct link to access the result will also be activated on the website once the allotment is declared.

How to Download NEET PG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download the Round 3 allotment result:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the link for NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment.

Open the Round 3 allotment PDF displayed on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Documents Required at the Time of Reporting

Candidates must carry both original documents and photocopies while reporting to the allotted college. The required documents include the NEET PG admit card, NEET PG result and rank card, MBBS degree certificate, internship completion certificate, provisional or permanent registration certificate, valid photo ID proof, allotment letter, and proof of counselling fee payment.

Additional documents such as caste certificate, disability certificate, migration or transfer certificate, character certificate, bond or agreement, affidavit signed by the candidate and parent or guardian, and other certificates may be required as per college or state norms.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website for further updates related to NEET PG counselling and admissions.

