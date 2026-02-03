School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a revised schedule for the February 2026 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The examination, earlier slated to be conducted on a single day, will now be held over two days, February 7 and February 8, 2026.

Why CBSE Revised the CTET Schedule

CTET February 2026 was initially scheduled to take place on February 8. However, CBSE said the decision to extend the exam to two days was taken in view of the sharp increase in the number of registered candidates.

The board noted that this will help examination centres manage arrangements more effectively and ensure the smooth conduct of the test across the country.

CTET February 2026: Exam Dates and Shifts

CBSE has confirmed that both Paper I and Paper II will be conducted in two shifts on each day. The examination will be held across 140 cities in the country.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards for details regarding their exam date, paper, shift timing and reporting instructions.

As per the schedule, Paper II will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon on both February 7 and February 8.

Paper I will be held in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm on both days. Each paper will be of two hours and 30 minutes duration.

Paper-wise CTET schedule

Reporting time and entry guidelines

CBSE has instructed candidates to report to their allotted examination centres at least one hour before the start of the examination. Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed once the test has commenced, the board cautioned.

CTET is a mandatory eligibility examination for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to VIII in government and government-aided schools. The test is conducted by CBSE on behalf of the Ministry of Education.

