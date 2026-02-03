LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports babar azam February 14 2026 donald trump canada Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant agriculture exports
LIVE TV
Home > Education > School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a revised schedule for the February 2026 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

Teacher Eligibility Exam (Photo: ANI)
Teacher Eligibility Exam (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 3, 2026 16:54:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a revised schedule for the February 2026 session of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The examination, earlier slated to be conducted on a single day, will now be held over two days, February 7 and February 8, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

Why CBSE Revised the CTET Schedule

CTET February 2026 was initially scheduled to take place on February 8. However, CBSE said the decision to extend the exam to two days was taken in view of the sharp increase in the number of registered candidates. 

The board noted that this will help examination centres manage arrangements more effectively and ensure the smooth conduct of the test across the country.

You Might Be Interested In

CTET February 2026: Exam Dates and Shifts

CBSE has confirmed that both Paper I and Paper II will be conducted in two shifts on each day. The examination will be held across 140 cities in the country. 

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit cards for details regarding their exam date, paper, shift timing and reporting instructions.

As per the schedule, Paper II will be conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon on both February 7 and February 8. 

Paper I will be held in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm on both days. Each paper will be of two hours and 30 minutes duration.

Paper-wise CTET schedule

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted over two days, February 7 and February 8, 2026. On both days, Paper II will be held in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon, followed by Paper I in the afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Each paper will have a duration of two hours and 30 minutes.

Reporting time and entry guidelines

CBSE has instructed candidates to report to their allotted examination centres at least one hour before the start of the examination. Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed once the test has commenced, the board cautioned.

CTET is a mandatory eligibility examination for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to VIII in government and government-aided schools. The test is conducted by CBSE on behalf of the Ministry of Education. 

Also Read: UGC NET December 2025 Result Out At ugcnet.nta.nic.in How to Check and Download Result Step-By-Step Guide Here

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 4:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CBSE ExamsCTET 2026CTET exam schedule 2026Teacher eligibility test

RELATED News

SSC MTS, Havaldar Exams 2025 Admit Card Out At ssc.gov.in,How to Download Hall Ticket And Know Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

TGPSC Mandates OTR Update for Future Recruitments: Deadline Extended, Step-by-Step Guide Here

RBSE Releases Class 10 and 12 Admit Cards 2026: How to Download and Important Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

NEET SS Scorecard to be Out At natboard.edu.in, How To Check and Download the Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide Here

LATEST NEWS

School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

WATCH Video: Pakistan Cricket Team Lands in Colombo For T20 World Cup 2026 Amid Boycott Controversy

Adani Defence & Aerospace and Leonardo Forge Strategic Partnership to Build India’s Helicopter Ecosystem

‘No Official Word’: Russia Breaks Silence On India-US Trade Deal, Says It Is ‘Carefully Analysing’ Trump’s Claim On Halting Russian Oil Purchases

Husband As ‘Owner,’ Authority To Punish Physically As Long As ‘The Bone Is Not Broken’: What You Need To Know About Taliban’s New Criminal Code

BTS Comeback Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ‘The Return’ Performance Live On TV And Online

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Says Iran Open to Diplomacy With Mutual Respect, Rejects Talks Under Threats and Coercion

Should Manchester United Appoint Michael Carrick As Next Manager? United’s Growing Managerial Dilemma Explained

Where Is Bushra Bibi Now? Imran Khan’s Wife’s Whereabouts Under Scrutiny As PTI Raises ‘Grave Danger’ Amid His Deteriorating Health Condition

Will Pat Cummins Miss IPL 2026? Australia Captain Drops Major Update

School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here
School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here
School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here
School Headlines for February 4 2026: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Exam Schedule, And Key Details Here

QUICK LINKS