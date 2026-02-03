UGC NET December 2025 Result Out At ugcnet.nta.nic.in How to Check and Download Result Step-By-Step Guide Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the UGC NET December 2025 results on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Once declared, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards by logging in with their registered credentials.

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Details

The UGC NET December 2025–26 examination was conducted in computer-based mode from December 31 to January 7, 2026, covering 85 subjects. The provisional answer keys were released on January 14, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until January 17.

After evaluating all challenges, NTA will release the final answer key along with the result.

How to Check UGC NET December 2025 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results once released:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the UGC NET December 2025 Result/Scorecard link on the homepage

Log in using the application number, date of birth, or password

View the scorecard on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

UGC NET December 2025: Scorecard and Certificate

After the result declaration, candidates can immediately download their scorecards from the UGC NET portal. The e-certificate or JRF award letter is generally issued within one to two months after the results are announced.

NTA has indicated that the results of the UGC NET December 2025–26 examination are likely to be released on February 4. The agency will also publish the final answer key after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates.

What Happens After Qualifying UGC NET?

Candidates qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) must enroll in a PhD programme within three years to avail the fellowship.

Candidates declared eligible for Assistant Professor can apply for teaching positions in colleges and universities.

Candidates marked Qualified for PhD only can use their NET score for PhD admissions for one year, where the NET score typically carries 70 per cent weightage in the selection process.

