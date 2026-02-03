LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC MTS, Havaldar Exams 2025 Admit Card Out At ssc.gov.in,How to Download Hall Ticket And Know Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam.

SSC MTS Exam (Photo: ANI)
SSC MTS Exam (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 3, 2026 14:50:55 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. 

Candidates scheduled for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on February 4 and 5, 2026, can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.gov.in.

Applicants who have applied for a total of 8,021 vacancies can access their admit cards by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

SSC MTS 2026: Exam Schedule and Candidate Details

Over 36 lakh candidates have registered for the SSC MTS CBT, which will be conducted from February 4 to February 15, 2026, across multiple centres nationwide. The examination will be held in four shifts each day.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof to the exam centre.

How to Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2026

  • Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the Admit Card tab.
  • Select your SSC Region
  • Click on Call Letter for Paper-1, MTS & Havaldar Exam
  • Enter your Roll Number/Registration ID, Date of Birth, and verification code.
  • Download and print the admit card.

Candidates appearing for SSC MTS and Havaldar examinations must follow all instructions mentioned on their admit card and reach the exam centre on time with valid ID proof.

SSC Exam Pattern 2026

For MTS:

The selection is through a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) conducted in two sessions on the same day:

Session I (45 minutes): 20 questions each on Numerical & Mathematical Ability (60 marks) and Reasoning & Problem Solving (60 marks). No negative marking.

Session II: 25 questions each on General Awareness (75 marks) and English Language & Comprehension (75 marks). One mark is deducted for each wrong answer.

Marks will be normalized if the exam is conducted in multiple shifts. There is no provision for re-evaluation or re-checking.

For Havaldar:

Candidates must first clear the CBE, followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST):

PET: Male – 1,600 metres in 15 minutes; Female – 1 km in 20 minutes

PST: Male – minimum height 157.5 cm, chest 81 cm; Female – minimum height 152 cm, weight 48 kg

The PET and PST will be conducted by CBIC/CBN at designated centres nationwide.

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC official website for updates regarding the examination and subsequent stages of the selection process.

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 2:45 PM IST
QUICK LINKS