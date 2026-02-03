LIVE TV
Home > Education > TGPSC Mandates OTR Update for Future Recruitments: Deadline Extended, Step-by-Step Guide Here

TGPSC Mandates OTR Update for Future Recruitments: Deadline Extended, Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has instructed registered candidates to update and verify their One Time Registration (OTR) details, failing which they will not be eligible to apply for future recruitments.

Published: February 3, 2026 13:42:38 IST

TGPSC Mandates OTR Update for Future Recruitments: Deadline Extended, Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has directed all registered candidates to update and verify their One Time Registration (OTR) details before applying for any upcoming recruitment notifications. 

The Commission has clarified that only candidates who complete the OTR updation process will be eligible to apply for future posts.

The deadline for completing the OTR verification has been extended to February 25, 2026, following multiple representations from candidates.

Why TGPSC Mandated OTR Updation

According to the Commission, the decision was taken due to revisions in the categorisation of Scheduled Castes and repeated requests from applicants seeking corrections in their personal and educational information.

TGPSC has stated that the OTR database will serve as the primary and base record throughout the recruitment process, making it essential for candidates to ensure the accuracy of their details.

OTR Updation Window and Deadline Extension

The OTR updation window was opened on January 19, 2026, and was initially scheduled to close on February 9, 2026. However, in view of the large number of correction requests and to ensure error-free records, the Commission has extended the deadline by over two weeks.

Candidates who fail to complete the updation and verification process within the revised timeline will not be allowed to apply for future TGPSC recruitment notifications.

Update Specific Details

While most entries in the OTR form remain locked, candidates are allowed to update specific details such as additional qualifications, correspondence address, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) status, Non-Creamy Layer details, mobile number, and email ID. All other information will remain uneditable and will be treated as final for recruitment purposes.

How to Complete the TGPSC OTR Update Process

Candidates can complete the OTR updation by following these steps:

  • Visit the official TGPSC website
  • Log in using existing OTR credentials
  • Carefully review all personal, educational, and category-related details
  • Update the permitted fields, if required
  • Verify the information entered
  • Submit the updated OTR form before February 25, 2026

Important Instructions for Candidates

TGPSC has reiterated that only one OTR profile is allowed per candidate, and multiple registrations are strictly prohibited. The Commission has also cautioned that no further requests for corrections or deadline extensions will be entertained once the updation window closes.

Candidates planning to apply for future TGPSC recruitment notifications are advised to complete the OTR verification process well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 1:42 PM IST
TGPSC Mandates OTR Update for Future Recruitments: Deadline Extended, Step-by-Step Guide Here

TGPSC Mandates OTR Update for Future Recruitments: Deadline Extended, Step-by-Step Guide Here

