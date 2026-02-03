LIVE TV
RBSE Releases Class 10 and 12 Admit Cards 2026: How to Download and Important Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. The hall tickets are available on the official website.

Students Giving Board Exam (Photo: ANI)
Students Giving Board Exam (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 3, 2026 13:04:44 IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has issued the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. The hall tickets are available on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per RBSE guidelines, schools are responsible for downloading the admit cards using their login credentials and distributing them to students. 

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card, along with their school identity card and a valid photo ID, to the examination centre on each exam day.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any error or discrepancy, they should immediately contact their respective school authorities or the RBSE board office for correction.

RBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Schedule 2026

The RBSE Class 12 board examinations will be conducted from February 12 to March 11, 2026, while the Class 10 examinations are scheduled between February 12 and February 28, 2026.

All examinations will be held in a single shift, from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. Students are advised to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time mentioned on their admit card.

RBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026: Key Details

The RBSE Admit Card 2026 carries important details, including the student’s name, roll number, parents’ names, and school name. It also mentions the examination centre details, exam dates and timings, along with important instructions to be followed on the exam day.

Schools must ensure that all student details printed on the admit cards are accurate before issuing them. Candidates must carry the admit card daily, as entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without it.

Candidates can access official updates on the board’s website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 

How to Download RBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026

  • Only school authorities can download the admit cards. The steps are given below:
  • Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the link for the RBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2026.
  • A login page will appear on the screen.
  • Enter the school login ID and password.
  • The admit card will be displayed.
  • Download, print, and distribute it to students after verification.

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 1:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS