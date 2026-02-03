RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Section Controller City Intimation Slip 2026 on February 03 for candidates appearing in the examination scheduled on February 11 and 12, 2026.

The city slip is now available for download on the respective regional websites of RRBs.

Candidates can access the city intimation slip by logging in with their registration number, password/date of birth.

This document is important as it informs candidates about the exam city and centre details ahead of the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 368 Section Controller vacancies across different zonal railways of Indian Railways under Notification CEN 04/2025.

As per the short notice issued by RRBs, the city slip has been activated on all official regional portals. Candidates can also visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in to check updates.

RRB Section Controller Admit Card 2026

The RRB Section Controller Admit Card 2026 will be released four days before the examination, tentatively on February 07, 2026. The admit card will be mandatory for entry into the examination hall and can be downloaded using the same login credentials.

How to Download RRB Section Controller City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the city intimation slip:

Visit the official website of the respective RRB.

Click on the link for RRB Section Controller City Intimation Slip 2026.

Enter login credentials such as registration number, password/date of birth.

The city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Aadhaar Biometric Authentication at Exam Centres

RRB has mandated Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for candidates appearing in the Section Controller examination. Aspirants must carry their original Aadhaar card to the exam centre.

Candidates who have not yet completed Aadhaar verification are advised to log in to www.rrbapply.gov.in

and complete the process to ensure a smooth entry on the exam day.

Details Mentioned on RRB Section Controller City Slip

The city intimation slip and admit card will carry essential details including the candidate’s name, photograph, date of birth, roll number, examination date and time, exam centre name and address, followed by the candidate’s signature.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on the document and promptly report any discrepancy to the concerned RRB authority.

RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2026

The Computer-Based Test (CBT), scheduled for February 11 and 12, 2026, will be conducted as the screening stage of the selection process. The test will be of 120 minutes duration and will consist of 100 questions.

Negative marking will apply, with one-third of a mark deducted for every incorrect response. The normalized CBT scores will be used to shortlist candidates for the subsequent stages of recruitment.

