LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump Aditya Dhar CJI Surya Kant Crime Against Children Delhi bullish market artemis ii donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Section Controller City Intimation Slip. Candidates can access the city intimation slip by logging in through their credentials.

RRB Exam Candidates (Photo: ANI)
RRB Exam Candidates (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 3, 2026 12:35:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Section Controller City Intimation Slip 2026 on February 03 for candidates appearing in the examination scheduled on February 11 and 12, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

The city slip is now available for download on the respective regional websites of RRBs.

Candidates can access the city intimation slip by logging in with their registration number, password/date of birth.

You Might Be Interested In

This document is important as it informs candidates about the exam city and centre details ahead of the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The recruitment drive aims to fill 368 Section Controller vacancies across different zonal railways of Indian Railways under Notification CEN 04/2025.

As per the short notice issued by RRBs, the city slip has been activated on all official regional portals. Candidates can also visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in to check updates.

RRB Section Controller Admit Card 2026

The RRB Section Controller Admit Card 2026 will be released four days before the examination, tentatively on February 07, 2026. The admit card will be mandatory for entry into the examination hall and can be downloaded using the same login credentials.

How to Download RRB Section Controller City Slip 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the city intimation slip:

  • Visit the official website of the respective RRB.
  • Click on the link for RRB Section Controller City Intimation Slip 2026.
  • Enter login credentials such as registration number, password/date of birth.
  • The city slip will appear on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Aadhaar Biometric Authentication at Exam Centres

RRB has mandated Aadhaar-based biometric authentication for candidates appearing in the Section Controller examination. Aspirants must carry their original Aadhaar card to the exam centre.

Candidates who have not yet completed Aadhaar verification are advised to log in to www.rrbapply.gov.in
 and complete the process to ensure a smooth entry on the exam day.

Details Mentioned on RRB Section Controller City Slip

The city intimation slip and admit card will carry essential details including the candidate’s name, photograph, date of birth, roll number, examination date and time, exam centre name and address, followed by the candidate’s signature. 

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on the document and promptly report any discrepancy to the concerned RRB authority.

RRB Section Controller Exam Pattern 2026

The Computer-Based Test (CBT), scheduled for February 11 and 12, 2026, will be conducted as the screening stage of the selection process. The test will be of 120 minutes duration and will consist of 100 questions.

Negative marking will apply, with one-third of a mark deducted for every incorrect response. The normalized CBT scores will be used to shortlist candidates for the subsequent stages of recruitment.

Also Read: NEET SS Scorecard to be Out at natboard.edu.in, How to Check and Download the Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide Here

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 12:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Railway Recruitment Board ExamRRBRRB examRRB exam city detailsRRB Section Controller

RELATED News

NEET SS Scorecard to be Out At natboard.edu.in, How To Check and Download the Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide Here

GCC School and KC GlobEd Host Round Table Meeting on Impact of AI on GCCs – Building the Future Workforce

UP Board Warns Students against Fake Question Papers on Social Media

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

Bihar Board Inter Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines, Exam Timings And Key Details

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’

Meet Deepak Kumar: Hindu Man Draws Big Praise Nationwide, Becomes Social Media Star For Protecting Muslim Trader In Uttarakhand

Elon Musk Makes Big Move, Merges xAI With SpaceX, 1.25 Trillion USD Venture To Take AI Into Space, ‘Something Big Is On The Way…’

Adani Share Prices Soar: India-US Trade Deal Sparks Dalal Street Rally, Embraer Aviation Venture Adds Momentum

‘Comply Or Leave India’: Supreme Court’s Stern Warning To WhatsApp, Meta, Says Tech Giants Can’t Compromise Privacy

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Teaser OUT: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Unleashes Intensity, Promises To Set The Screen On Fire On March 19

RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk At WrestleMania 42? WWE Drops Major Hint On Monday Night RAW

Oppo K14x 5G Confirmed: 120Hz Refresh Rate, 17 Hours Of YouTube Playback, MediaTek Processor, Check All Features, Price And Launch Date

Maharashtra Man, Father Of Three, Drowns Daughter To Meet Two-Child Norm For Gram Panchayat Polls, ‘Threw Her In Canal…’

RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here
RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here
RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here
RRB Section Controller Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ How To Check Exam City And Other Key Details Step-by-Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS