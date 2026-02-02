NEET SS Scorecard to be Out At natboard.edu.in, How To Check and Download the Scorecard, Step-by-Step Guide Here

The NEET SS scorecard 2025 is expected to be released today, February 2, 2026, on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates who appeared for the NEET Super Specialty (SS) examination for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB programmes will be able to download their scorecards once the link is activated.

It is important to note that only candidates who have qualified for the NEET SS 2025 exam and whose names appeared in the result list will be issued scorecards.

The document is mandatory for counselling, document verification, and seat allotment, and candidates are advised to keep it safe for future reference.

The NEET SS 2025 result was declared on January 23, 2026, and the scorecard release follows shortly after the announcement of results, as per NBEMS practice.

How to download the NEET SS Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecard:

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in

Click on NEET SS under the Examinations tab

Select the Scorecard/Result link

Enter the User ID, Password, and Security Code

Download the scorecard and save a copy

The scorecard will contain key details such as marks obtained, qualifying status, and specialty group rank. Candidates should verify all details carefully after downloading.

Scorecard validity and next steps

NBEMS has stated that the NEET SS 2025 scorecard will be available for download for six months from the date of release. Candidates must ensure they download and preserve a copy within this period, as the document will not be issued again later.

The scorecard will be required during counselling registration, document verification, and seat allotment for super specialty programmes.

Once the scorecards are released, NBEMS is expected to announce the counselling schedule for qualified candidates in the coming days.

