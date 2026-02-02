UP Board Warns Students against Fake Question Papers on Social Media

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP) has cautioned students against falling for fake question papers and pre-board papers circulating on YouTube and other social media platforms ahead of the UP Board exams 2026.

The board has clarified that these unauthorised papers are misleading and has urged students to rely only on official study materials and notifications.

According to officials, the board has received several complaints regarding the alleged leak of UP Board pre-board and main examination papers being shared online.

Taking note of the issue, UP Board secretary Bhagwati Singh has issued strict instructions to curb the spread of such content.

Strict action against fake content

The board has directed administrators of social media platforms and online channels to remove all misleading and unauthorised examination-related material immediately.

Officials warned that failure to comply within the stipulated time would invite strict legal action.

UPMSP has stated that criminal cases will be registered against individuals or organisations found circulating fake examination papers.

Under existing legal provisions, offenders may face penalties of up to Rs 15 lakh and imprisonment of up to two years.

The board has reiterated that it has not released any pre-board or main examination question papers in advance, and any claims suggesting otherwise are false.

Authorities said the circulation of fake papers not only undermines the credibility of the examination process but also causes unnecessary stress and confusion among students.

Board urges students to verify information

Students have been strongly advised to avoid misleading videos, posts, and claims related to board examinations and to depend solely on information released through the official UPMSP website and authorised communication channels.

The board added that it is actively monitoring social media platforms to protect the interests of the lakhs of students appearing for the exams.

UP Board exams 2026 schedule

As per the official timetable, the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are scheduled to be held from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

With examinations approaching, the board has emphasised the need for students to remain vigilant and focus on preparation using authentic and verified study resources.

The advisory comes amid heightened online activity ahead of board exams, with authorities stressing that students should not be distracted by unverified content and should trust only official announcements issued by the board.

