LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook epstein files latest Budget Session ind vs pak balochistan Epstein files Asifa Mengal chappell roan ICC rulebook
LIVE TV
Home > Education > IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for January 2026 admissions and re-registration.

IGNOU Admissions (Photo: ANI)
IGNOU Admissions (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 2, 2026 16:01:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for January 2026 admissions and re-registration. 

You Might Be Interested In

Eligible students can now apply or re-register until February 15, 2026, through the official portals iop.ignouonline.ac.in and onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

The extension applies to both new admissions and re-registration for continuing students enrolling for the next academic term under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. The earlier deadline for the January 2026 session was January 31.

You Might Be Interested In

IGNOU January 2026 re-registration: Key details

The registration process is being conducted online, and candidates are required to upload the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee. 

A registration fee of Rs 300 is applicable for certain programmes. IGNOU stated that the deadline has been extended to give students additional time to complete admission formalities.

Students are advised to rely only on official IGNOU portals and check ignou.ac.in regularly for updates and notifications related to admissions and re-registration.

Important advisory for online programmes

Along with the deadline extension, IGNOU has issued a clear advisory for learners opting for online programmes. The university has clarified that students enrolled in online courses must study entirely through digital platforms.

According to the advisory:

  • A laptop or desktop computer with stable internet connectivity is mandatory.
  • Learners should be comfortable using online learning systems and digital tools.
  • No physical study material will be provided for online programmes.
  • All course content, learning resources, and academic material will be available only in digital format.

IGNOU has further stated that students who prefer printed study material and more traditional academic support should opt for ODL programmes, which follow a classroom-style learning structure. Detailed admission guidelines for ODL courses are available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

How to apply or re-register

Candidates can complete the application or re-registration process by following these steps:

  • Visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in
  • Click on Register Online and select Fresh Admissions.
  • Choose New Registration and fill in the required details.
  • Create a username and password and submit the registration form.
  • Log in using the credentials sent to the registered email and mobile number.
  • Fill in the application form, select the desired programme, and submit.

Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Also Read: Bihar Board Inter Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines, Exam Timings, and Key Details

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 4:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: IGNOUIGNOU AdmissionIGNOU RegistrationIGNOU result

RELATED News

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in How To Register, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-Step Guide Here

JKBOSE Class 11 results Out For Winter zone at jkbose.jk.gov.in, How To Check And Download Result, Step-by-Step Guide Here

India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Begins at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Eligibility, Age Criteria, And How To Apply Step-by-Step Guide Here

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

LATEST NEWS

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

Trump vs Trevor Noah: President Calls Grammys Host A ‘Total Loser,’ Threatens Legal Action Over Epstein Joke

Who Is Samara Tijori? Deepak Tijori’s Daughter Breaks Nepotism Tag With Gritty Performance In Daldal Series

Goldman Sachs Sees Union Budget FY27 Supporting India’s GDP Growth And Fiscal Stability

Royal Sex Controversy Deepens After Emails Reveal Prince Andrew Shared His Daughters’ Photos With Offender Jeffrey Epstein — Here’s Why

Mid-Ring Drama: American Boxer Jarrell Miller Gets His Hairpiece Punched Off During Fight Against Kingsley Ibeh; Big Baby Blames Mother’s Shampoo | Video Goes VIRAL

Union Budget 2026: India’s Defence Industry Set for Double-Digit Growth with Strong Push for Domestic Manufacturing

India’s Costliest Number Plate ‘DDC 0001’ Bought By Andhra Businessman For Rs 2.08 Crore, He Is…

Chaos In Lok Sabha: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Citing Former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir, ‘How Can You Quote…’

T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh Reacts to India vs Pakistan Boycott Row | WATCH VIDEO

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here
IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here
IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here
IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS