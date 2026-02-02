IGNOU Extends January 2026 Admission, Re-Registration Deadline To February 15, How To Apply, And Important Guidelines Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again extended the deadline for January 2026 admissions and re-registration.

Eligible students can now apply or re-register until February 15, 2026, through the official portals iop.ignouonline.ac.in and onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

The extension applies to both new admissions and re-registration for continuing students enrolling for the next academic term under Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes. The earlier deadline for the January 2026 session was January 31.

IGNOU January 2026 re-registration: Key details

The registration process is being conducted online, and candidates are required to upload the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee.

A registration fee of Rs 300 is applicable for certain programmes. IGNOU stated that the deadline has been extended to give students additional time to complete admission formalities.

Students are advised to rely only on official IGNOU portals and check ignou.ac.in regularly for updates and notifications related to admissions and re-registration.

Important advisory for online programmes

Along with the deadline extension, IGNOU has issued a clear advisory for learners opting for online programmes. The university has clarified that students enrolled in online courses must study entirely through digital platforms.

According to the advisory:

A laptop or desktop computer with stable internet connectivity is mandatory.

Learners should be comfortable using online learning systems and digital tools.

No physical study material will be provided for online programmes.

All course content, learning resources, and academic material will be available only in digital format.

IGNOU has further stated that students who prefer printed study material and more traditional academic support should opt for ODL programmes, which follow a classroom-style learning structure. Detailed admission guidelines for ODL courses are available at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

How to apply or re-register

Candidates can complete the application or re-registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official IGNOU website at ignou.ac.in

Click on Register Online and select Fresh Admissions.

Choose New Registration and fill in the required details.

Create a username and password and submit the registration form.

Log in using the credentials sent to the registered email and mobile number.

Fill in the application form, select the desired programme, and submit.

Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

