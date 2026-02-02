LIVE TV
Bihar Board Inter Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines, Exam Timings And Key Details

Bihar Board Inter Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines, Exam Timings And Key Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations 2026 across the state.

Bihar Board Exam (Photo:ANI)
Bihar Board Exam (Photo:ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
February 2, 2026 15:31:28 IST

Bihar Board Inter Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines, Exam Timings And Key Details

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations 2026 on February 2 across the state. The exams will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The examination will conclude on February 13, 2026.

This year, the BSEB Class 12 exams will be held for over 13 lakh students at 1,762 examination centres across Bihar. On the first day, the Biology paper for I.Sc and Philosophy will be conducted in the morning shift, while the Economics paper for I.Com will be held in the afternoon shift.

To ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examinations, the board has put in place two-level frisking, CCTV surveillance in exam halls, and a zero-tolerance policy against malpractices.

 A 24×7 control room has also been set up for coordination and monitoring. In addition, four model examination centres have been established in each district with enhanced arrangements, including additional examiners, female staff, and security personnel.

The Class 12 practical examinations were conducted from January 10 to January 20, 2026. Admit cards were released on January 16 and are available on the official website intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Inter Exam 2026: Important guidelines

Students appearing for the examinations must strictly follow these instructions:

  • Candidates must reach the examination centre at least one hour before the scheduled start time. Entry gates will close 30 minutes before the exam.

  • Students must carry their Bihar Board Class 12 admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID for entry.

  • Electronic items, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and electronic or magnetic watches, are strictly prohibited inside exam centres.

  • A 15-minute ‘cool-off’ period will be provided before the exam for reading and analysing the question paper. No writing is allowed during this time.

  • Students who are unable to write may use a scribe and will be given 20 minutes of extra time per hour.

  • Unauthorised persons will not be allowed within a 200-metre radius of examination centres.

  • Candidates are advised to avoid any form of unfair means, as violations may lead to cancellation of papers.

Students are advised to regularly check the official BSEB website for updates and further instructions related to the examinations.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 3:15 PM IST
Bihar Board Inter Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines, Exam Timings And Key Details

Bihar Board Inter Exam Begins Today, Check Guidelines, Exam Timings And Key Details

