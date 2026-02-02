JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in How To Register, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-Step Guide Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates seeking admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes can submit their applications online until February 25.

JEE Main 2026 is being conducted in two sessions; the first session was held in January, while the second session is scheduled for April.

Session 2 is especially important for candidates who missed the January attempt or wish to improve their scores for admission to NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutions.

Who can apply

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates who passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination in 2024 or 2025, as well as those appearing in 2026, are eligible to apply. There is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main 2026 Session 2.

Candidates who had already applied for Session 1 and paid the examination fee must log in using their existing application number and password.

Such applicants will need to select or confirm details, including the course or paper, medium of the question paper, state code of eligibility, preferred exam cities, educational qualification details, and fee payment.

NTA has clearly stated that candidates must not submit more than one application form. If multiple applications are found, even at a later stage, they will be treated as unfair means, and strict action will be taken.

Exam schedule and admit cards

According to the official schedule, JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The admit cards are expected to be released three to four days before the examination.

Meanwhile, NTA is likely to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 answer key and response sheets for around 13 lakh candidates on February 4. These documents will be available on the official website.

How to register for JEE Main 2026 Session 2

Candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 registration link.

Log in using the application number and password (Session 1 candidates) or complete fresh registration.

Fill in personal, academic, and examination-related details.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee online.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

