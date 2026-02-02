LIVE TV
JKBOSE Class 11 results Out For Winter zone at jkbose.jk.gov.in, How To Check And Download Result, Step-by-Step Guide Here

JKBOSE Class 11 results Out For Winter zone at jkbose.jk.gov.in, How To Check And Download Result, Step-by-Step Guide Here

JKBOSE declared the Class 11 Winter Zone results on February 2. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their results from the official website.

Exam Candidates (ANI)
Exam Candidates (ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 2, 2026 12:39:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

JKBOSE Class 11 results Out For Winter zone at jkbose.jk.gov.in, How To Check And Download Result, Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on February 2 declared the Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025. Students who appeared for the examinations in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions can now check and download their results from the official website jkbose.jk.gov.in.

According to official data released by JKBOSE, 81,573 students from Kashmir and the winter zones of Jammu appeared for the Class 11 examination. Out of these, 67,932 students qualified, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 83.27 percent.

JKBOSE has advised students to access their results only through the authorised website to avoid misinformation and ensure data security.

The online marksheets made available are provisional, and students will be required to collect their original certificates and marksheets from their respective schools once they are issued officially.

How to check JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025

  • Students can follow these steps to download their results:
  • Visit the official website at jkbose.jk.gov.in
  • Click on the Results section available on the homepage
  • Select the JKBOSE Class 11 Winter Zone Result 2025 link
  • Enter the roll number and registration number as mentioned on the admit card
  • Submit the details to view the provisional marksheet
  • Download and take a printout for future reference

The provisional marksheet will include details such as the student’s name, roll number, registration number, class, stream, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and result status.

Examination details

The JKBOSE Class 11 winter session examinations were conducted between November 19 and December 13, 2025, across various centres in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Revaluation and photocopy application

In a related development, JKBOSE has opened the online application window for revaluation and photocopies of answer scripts for Class 10 and Class 12 (Annual Regular October–November 2025) examinations. This facility allows students who are dissatisfied with their marks to apply for a review of their evaluated answer sheets within the prescribed timeline.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their provisional marksheets. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact their school authorities or JKBOSE officials.

Candidates considering revaluation should check the official notification for deadlines and procedures.

JKBOSE has reiterated that students should rely only on jkbose.jk.gov.in for official updates, notices, and result-related information, and avoid unofficial or third-party websites.

Also Read: India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Begins at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Eligibility, Age Criteria, And How To Apply Step-by-Step Guide Here

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

JKBOSE Class 11 results Out For Winter zone at jkbose.jk.gov.in, How To Check And Download Result, Step-by-Step Guide Here

