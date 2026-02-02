India Post GDS Apply Online 2026 Begins at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Eligibility, Age Criteria, And How To Apply Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Department of Posts, under the Ministry of Communications, has issued the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 notification, announcing over 30,000 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts across the country.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official portal indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to apply online is February 16.

Applicants should note that they are allowed to apply only for GDS vacancies in their respective postal circles.

Important dates

The registration and application window will remain open from January 31 to February 14. Candidates can pay the application fee until February 16 (5 pm). The correction window for editing application details will be available on February 18 and 19. As per the official schedule, the first merit list is expected to be released on February 28, 2026.

The merit list will contain details such as division name, office, post, community, registration number, percentage of marks obtained, and document verification venue.

Vacancy distribution

The highest number of vacancies has been announced in Maharashtra (3,553), followed by Uttar Pradesh (3,169) and West Bengal (2,982). Other major states include Madhya Pradesh (2,120), Tamil Nadu (2,009), Gujarat (1,830), and Kerala (1,691). Delhi has the lowest number of vacancies at 42 posts.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Apply online

The India Post GDS 2026 application link is now active on the official website. Candidates must first complete a one-time registration and then log in using their credentials to fill out the application form. A direct link to the online application form is available on the website for easy access.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates between 18 and 40 years of age who have passed Class 10 from a recognised board are eligible to apply. There will be no written examination, and selection will be based purely on a merit list prepared from Class 10 marks.

Applicants must have studied Mathematics and English in Class 10 and should have knowledge of the local language up to the secondary level. In addition, basic computer knowledge, cycling skills, and adequate means of livelihood are mandatory.

How to apply for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026.

How To Apply

Go to the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on the registration link and complete the one-time registration process

Log in using the registered user ID and password

Select the preferred postal circle and GDS post

Fill in personal, educational, and contact information

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee, if applicable

Review the application carefully and submit it

Download and print a copy of the submitted form for future reference

Also Read: RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here.