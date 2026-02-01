RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the official notification for Group D (Level-1) Recruitment 2026, inviting applications for 21,997 posts across various railway zones in India.

The online application process began on January 31, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their forms till March 2, 2026, through the official RRB websites.

The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. CEN 09/2025. Candidates applying for these posts must ensure they meet the prescribed age and educational eligibility criteria before submitting the application form.

Important Dates for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

As per the notification, the last date for fee payment is March 4, 2026. The application correction window will remain open from March 5 to March 14, 2026.

The examination date has not been announced yet and will be notified in due course. Admit cards will be issued before the examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates related to exam dates and admit card release.

RRB Group D Eligibility and Age Limit

To be eligible, candidates must be between 18 and 33 years of age as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per RRB rules.

Applicants must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate issued by NCVT.

Application Fee Details

The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 500, while SC, ST, EBC, female, and transgender candidates are required to pay Rs 250.

Candidates who appear for the Computer-Based Test will be eligible for a fee refund, Rs 400 for General/OBC and Rs 250 for reserved categories.

The fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallet.

Selection Process for RRB Group D 2026

The recruitment process will include the following stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Physical Efficiency Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How to Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official RRB (rrb.gov.in) website.

Click on the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 application link.

Register using basic details and generate login credentials.

Fill in the application form carefully.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Applicants are advised to read the official notification carefully and ensure that all details entered match their Class 10 certificates to avoid issues during document verification.

With nearly 22,000 vacancies, the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 is expected to see high participation from job aspirants across the country.

