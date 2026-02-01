LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026 Budget 2026 budget market reaction budget speech budget session 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Education > RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the official notification for Group D (Level-1) Recruitment 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official RRB websites.

Exam Candidates (Photo: ANI)
Exam Candidates (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 1, 2026 15:22:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released the official notification for Group D (Level-1) Recruitment 2026, inviting applications for 21,997 posts across various railway zones in India. 

You Might Be Interested In

The online application process began on January 31, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their forms till March 2, 2026, through the official RRB websites.

The recruitment is being conducted under Advertisement No. CEN 09/2025. Candidates applying for these posts must ensure they meet the prescribed age and educational eligibility criteria before submitting the application form.

You Might Be Interested In

Important Dates for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

As per the notification, the last date for fee payment is March 4, 2026. The application correction window will remain open from March 5 to March 14, 2026. 

The examination date has not been announced yet and will be notified in due course. Admit cards will be issued before the examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates related to exam dates and admit card release.

RRB Group D Eligibility and Age Limit

To be eligible, candidates must be between 18 and 33 years of age as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per RRB rules.

Applicants must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate issued by NCVT.

Application Fee Details

The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs 500, while SC, ST, EBC, female, and transgender candidates are required to pay Rs 250. 

Candidates who appear for the Computer-Based Test will be eligible for a fee refund, Rs 400 for General/OBC and Rs 250 for reserved categories.

The fee can be paid online using a debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallet.

Selection Process for RRB Group D 2026

The recruitment process will include the following stages:

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  • Physical Efficiency Test
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

How to Apply for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

  • Visit the official RRB (rrb.gov.in) website.
  • Click on the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 application link.
  • Register using basic details and generate login credentials.
  • Fill in the application form carefully. 
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

Applicants are advised to read the official notification carefully and ensure that all details entered match their Class 10 certificates to avoid issues during document verification.

With nearly 22,000 vacancies, the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 is expected to see high participation from job aspirants across the country.

Also Read: Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 3:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: RRBRRB examrrb group d

RELATED News

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 at ssc.gov.in: Intimation Slip Released, How to Download Admit Card, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Children’s Book Trust launches “Book Helps, Mobile Harms” countrywide campaign to promote reading habits among Children beyond digital screens

KVS NVS Answer key 2026 OUT For Tier-1: Check Link, How To Download Response Sheet, PDF, And Key Details

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 RELEASED For February 2nd, 3rd Exams: Here’s How To Download, Link, Steps, And Important Details

LATEST NEWS

Union Budget 2026: Digital Infra Sees Big Boost As FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Tax Holiday For Data Centres Till 2047 | What To Expect

Rohit Shetty Mumbai House Firing Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Takes Responsibility, Claims ‘Next Bullets Won’t Be Outside His House, They’ll Hit Chest’

Union Budget 2026: ‘Strong Foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047,’ Says PM Narendra Modi; Reflects Aspirations of 140 Crore Indians

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

‘Nobody Does It Better?’: Naughty America Offering Digital Sex Integrated With VR Tech, Check Pros And Cons

Union Budget 2026: How The Union Budget 2026 Is Women-Oriented And A Bold Push For ‘Nari Shakti’ — From SHE-Marts To STEM, A Women-Oriented Agenda

Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Unveils Agricultural Plan, Allocates ₹1,62,671 Crore, Introduces AI Platform ‘Bharat Vistaar’

Budget 2026: High-level Committee On Banking To Be Set Up For India’s Next Phase Of Growth

Amit Shah Calls Union Budget 2026 A 25-Year Roadmap To ‘Viksit Bharat’ By 2047, Stresses Growth And Development

Smoking Gets Costlier: Cigarette, Beedi, Pan Masala Prices Set To Jump From Today, February 1 After 40% GST On Tobacco – Check New Per-Stick Prices

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here
RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Notification Out For Level-1 Posts At rrb.gov.in, Important Dates, Application Fees, Eligibility and criteria, How To Apply, Step-by-Step Guide Here

QUICK LINKS