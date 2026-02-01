LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
budget market reaction Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live budget market reaction Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live budget market reaction Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live budget market reaction Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
budget market reaction Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live budget market reaction Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live budget market reaction Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live budget market reaction Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a strong government backing for India’s creative industries, known as the “orange economy,” while presenting the Union Budget 2026–27.

Union Budget 2026 (Photo: ANI)
Union Budget 2026 (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 1, 2026 13:40:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, announced strong government support for India’s creative industries, also referred to as the “orange economy”, while presenting the Union Budget 2026–27.

You Might Be Interested In

The move aims to create future-ready jobs and strengthen sectors driven by creativity, culture, and innovation.

Highlighting the rapid growth of India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector, Sitharaman said the industry is expected to require around two million skilled professionals by 2030.

You Might Be Interested In

To support this demand, the government will back the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), Mumbai, in setting up AVGC content creator laboratories in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges across the country.

The initiative is expected to help build a strong next-generation creator workforce and encourage employment, entrepreneurship, and startups in creative fields.

The Finance Minister also referred to the Economic Survey 2025–26, which identified creativity-led sectors such as culture, media, entertainment, and intellectual property as key drivers of employment, urban services, and tourism. 

These activities, described as part of the orange economy, derive value primarily from ideas, artistic expression, and cultural capital.

The Economic Survey further highlighted the potential of the concert economy to boost tourism and urban services, while pointing out challenges such as infrastructure gaps, venue shortages, and regulatory hurdles that need to be addressed to scale up the sector.

In another major announcement, Sitharaman said the government will establish a new National Institute of Design (NID) in the eastern region of India to strengthen design education and industry development.

She noted that while India’s design sector is expanding rapidly, the country continues to face a shortage of trained designers.

The proposed measures reflect the government’s broader push to strengthen creative education, support emerging industries, and generate employment in knowledge- and creativity-driven sectors.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 1:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: budget highlightsbudget highlights 2026Orange economyunion budget

RELATED News

SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 at ssc.gov.in: Intimation Slip Released, How to Download Admit Card, Step-by-Step Guide Here

Children’s Book Trust launches “Book Helps, Mobile Harms” countrywide campaign to promote reading habits among Children beyond digital screens

KVS NVS Answer key 2026 OUT For Tier-1: Check Link, How To Download Response Sheet, PDF, And Key Details

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 RELEASED For February 2nd, 3rd Exams: Here’s How To Download, Link, Steps, And Important Details

TNTET Result 2025 OUT: Check How To Download Scorecard, Link, And Important Details

LATEST NEWS

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

Did Govinda Date His Former Co-Star Neelam Kothari In The 90s’? Actress Reveals, ‘Yeh Sach…’

Why Did the Stock Market Fall Today After Budget 2026? Sensex And Nifty In Red; STT Hike Triggers Sharp Sell-Off

Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces IT Services Under Single Category, Boosts Tax Certainty

Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Customs Duty Relief On Leather, Synthetic Footwear, Textile Garments; Check Details Inside

Budget 2026 Announces Tax Relief For Accident Victims, Cuts TCS On Foreign Travel, And Education

Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: What Was The Duration Of Finance Minister’s Nirmala Sitharaman Speech?

Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’
Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’
Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’
Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Content Creator Labs in Schools and Colleges to Boost ‘Orange Economy’

QUICK LINKS