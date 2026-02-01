LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
Home > Education > BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to build a girls’ hostel in every district and establish five new university townships across India.

Budget 2026 (Photo: ANI)
Budget 2026 (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 1, 2026 12:55:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, announced plans to build a girls’ hostel in every district and set up five new university townships across India near major industrial and logistics hubs. 

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement came during the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha and is aimed at strengthening education, skill development, and research infrastructure nationwide.

University Townships to Strengthen Higher Education

The new university townships will host multiple universities and colleges along with residential facilities and modern research centers. 

You Might Be Interested In

Officials said these townships will help increase higher education capacity, encourage partnerships between colleges and industries, and promote development in industrial regions. 

The goal is to create complete educational hubs that combine learning, research, and living spaces in one campus.



Focus on Digital and Creative Learning

Sitharaman also announced the creation of a National Institute of Hospitality to improve skill training in the hospitality and tourism sector. 

The institute will provide practical, industry-ready training programs designed to meet national and global standards, helping students gain job-ready skills.

To modernize learning, the Budget also plans support for the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, to establish content labs in over 15,000 secondary schools across the country. 

These labs will help students learn digital skills, explore creative subjects, and get hands-on experience with technology, making classrooms more interactive and engaging.

Promoting Girls’ Education and Regional Development

The initiative to build a girls’ hostel in every district aims to make education safer and more accessible for girls, especially in rural and underserved areas. 

Along with the new university townships and skill-focused institutes, these steps could make higher education more inclusive and prepare students for future jobs.

By presenting the Union Budget 2026–27, Sitharaman also set a parliamentary record, becoming the first Finance Minister to present nine consecutive budgets. 

The Budget combines education, skill development, and infrastructure reforms to create a modern and inclusive educational system for India.

Also Read: SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 at ssc.gov.in: Intimation Slip Released, How to Download Admit Card, Step-by-Step Guide Here.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 12:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-14

RELATED News

Children’s Book Trust launches “Book Helps, Mobile Harms” countrywide campaign to promote reading habits among Children beyond digital screens

KVS NVS Answer key 2026 OUT For Tier-1: Check Link, How To Download Response Sheet, PDF, And Key Details

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 RELEASED For February 2nd, 3rd Exams: Here’s How To Download, Link, Steps, And Important Details

TNTET Result 2025 OUT: Check How To Download Scorecard, Link, And Important Details

Marwadi University Becomes Gateway to Indo–French Academic Collaboration with Choose France Tour 2026

LATEST NEWS

Budget 2026: Big Tax Relief For NRIs, FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Five-Year Income Tax Exemption For Non-Residents Who…

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes Customs Duty Relief On Leather, Synthetic Footwear, Textile Garments; Check Details Inside

Budget 2026 Announces Tax Relief For Accident Victims, Cuts TCS On Foreign Travel, And Education

Union Budget 2026: New ‘She-Marts’ To Help Women SHGs Become Entrepreneurs, Build On Lakhpati Didi Success – All You Need To Know

Union Budget 2026: What Was The Duration Of Finance Minister’s Nirmala Sitharaman Speech?

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

Union Budget 2026: Good News For Gen-Z, Govt Allocates 1.4 Lakh Crores For Gaming, Visual Animations And Digital Arts, Aims To Create 2 Million Jobs By 2030

Union Budget 2026: From Alcohol To Cancer Drugs And Mobile Phones, What Gets Costlier, And What Gets Cheaper? Here’s How Your Wallet Is Expected To Be Affected

Union Budget 2026: No Change In Tax Rates And Slabs, Major Update On ITR Deadline Announced By FM Nirmala Sitharaman – What Salaried Class, Other Taxpayers Should Know

Union Budget 2026 Highlights: Key Takeaways From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Speech, All Major Updates In One Place

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors
BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors
BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors
BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

QUICK LINKS