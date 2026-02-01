BUDGET 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Girls’ Hostels in Every District With Multiple Colleges: ‘5 University Townships To Be Created Close To Industrial Corridors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, February 1, announced plans to build a girls’ hostel in every district and set up five new university townships across India near major industrial and logistics hubs.

The announcement came during the presentation of the Union Budget 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha and is aimed at strengthening education, skill development, and research infrastructure nationwide.

University Townships to Strengthen Higher Education

The new university townships will host multiple universities and colleges along with residential facilities and modern research centers.

Officials said these townships will help increase higher education capacity, encourage partnerships between colleges and industries, and promote development in industrial regions.

The goal is to create complete educational hubs that combine learning, research, and living spaces in one campus.







Focus on Digital and Creative Learning

Sitharaman also announced the creation of a National Institute of Hospitality to improve skill training in the hospitality and tourism sector.

The institute will provide practical, industry-ready training programs designed to meet national and global standards, helping students gain job-ready skills.

To modernize learning, the Budget also plans support for the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, to establish content labs in over 15,000 secondary schools across the country.

These labs will help students learn digital skills, explore creative subjects, and get hands-on experience with technology, making classrooms more interactive and engaging.

Promoting Girls’ Education and Regional Development

The initiative to build a girls’ hostel in every district aims to make education safer and more accessible for girls, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Along with the new university townships and skill-focused institutes, these steps could make higher education more inclusive and prepare students for future jobs.

By presenting the Union Budget 2026–27, Sitharaman also set a parliamentary record, becoming the first Finance Minister to present nine consecutive budgets.

The Budget combines education, skill development, and infrastructure reforms to create a modern and inclusive educational system for India.

