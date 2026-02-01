SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 at ssc.gov.in: Intimation Slip Released, How to Download Admit Card, Step-by-Step Guide Here

LIVE TV
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar examinations.The admit card will be available on the official website.

Last updated: February 1, 2026 11:22:09 IST

SSC MTS Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 soon for candidates appearing for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar examinations. 

The admit card will be available on the official website, ssc.gov.in, and on the respective regional portals of the Commission.

Earlier, SSC activated the SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2026, allowing candidates to check their allotted exam city in advance.

According to the official short notice, the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 will be issued two to three days before the examination date. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute issues. 

The SSC MTS examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 4, 2026, onwards at examination centres across the country.

SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2026 released

The city intimation slip has been released for candidates who have successfully registered for the examination. It is available for all nine SSC regions, including the Northern, Southern, Eastern, Western, Central, North Western, North Eastern, Kerala, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh regions.

Candidates can download the city slip by logging in to the official website of their respective SSC regional office. The document mentions only the exam city and centre location, helping candidates plan travel and accommodation ahead of time.

While the city intimation slip provides advance information about the exam city, the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall. The admit card will carry important details such as the candidate’s roll number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, exam centre address, and instructions to be followed on the exam day.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre.

How to download the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026

  • Once released, candidates can download the admit card by following these steps:
  • Visit the official SSC website
  • Click on the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage
  • Enter registration number and password
  • Submit the details
  • Download and print the admit card

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for the latest updates regarding the SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 and examination schedule.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 11:07 AM IST
QUICK LINKS