Home > Education > Holi School Holiday 2026: Schools To Remain Closed In UP, Delhi, And Bihar; Check State-Wise Updates

Schools across several northern and eastern states will remain closed for Holi celebrations.

School holiday for Holi (Photo: ANI)
School holiday for Holi (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 1, 2026 18:16:56 IST

Schools across several northern and eastern states will remain closed for Holi celebrations between March 2 and March 4, 2026, after state governments issued clarity on festival dates.

The announcements follow days of uncertainty caused by variations in regional calendars, with Holika Dahan and the main Holi celebrations falling on different dates across the country.

States including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi and Assam have confirmed one or more days of school holidays, giving students extended breaks in many regions.

How long is the Holi holiday in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has announced one of the longest school breaks for Holi 2026. As per the state’s gazetted holiday list, government schools will remain closed from March 2 to March 4.

Since March 1 falls on a Sunday, students will effectively get four consecutive days off. Schools will close on March 2 and March 3 for Holika Dahan observances, followed by a holiday on March 4 for the main Holi celebrations. Academic activities are scheduled to resume on March 5. The order applies to all government schools across the state.

Private schools are largely aligning with the state decision, though several institutions have clarified that board examinations under national and international curricula will continue as scheduled. Internal assessments, where applicable, may be rescheduled.

What is the Holi holiday plan in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab

In the national capital and neighbouring states such as Haryana and Punjab, schools have announced a one-day holiday on March 4 for Holi.

Schools are expected to reopen the next day unless individual institutions issue separate notifications. Parents have been advised to follow official school circulars for confirmation.

Will Bihar and Jharkhand observe a two-day closure

In Bihar and Jharkhand, education department calendars indicate that schools are likely to remain closed on March 3 and March 4. The two-day break aligns with regional observances of Holika Dahan followed by Holi celebrations.

Are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Assam closing schools

Schools in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are expected to remain shut around March 2 and March 3, depending on district-level decisions and local traditions. Authorities have noted that minor variations may occur.

In Assam, where Holi is celebrated as Daul Utsav or Dol Jatra, schools will observe a holiday on March 3.

What should parents and students keep in mind

Education authorities have advised parents and students to verify holiday dates directly with schools, keep track of examination schedules, and monitor official notices for updates.

With closures announced across multiple states, students in many regions are set to enjoy an extended festive break ahead of Holi 2026.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 6:16 PM IST
Tags: Holi school holiday dates 2026Holi school holidays 2026school holidays for Holi 2026state-wise Holi school holidays

