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Home > Education News > HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Himachal Board Class 10 Scorecard Date, Past Trends And Download Steps

HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Himachal Board Class 10 Scorecard Date, Past Trends And Download Steps

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon on its official website.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026
HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 17:01 IST

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HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Himachal Board Class 10 Scorecard Date, Past Trends And Download Steps

The Himachal Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release Himachal Board Class 10 Result 2026 soon on the official website. The students who appeared for the matric exams are waiting for the outcome of their scorecard which will be released in online mode. After the result announcement, the students can download their provisional marksheet on the official HPBOSE result portal with the roll numbers. The result will comprise of the marks obtained in each subject, total marks, division and qualification status. Though the supervision board has not declared the exact result date officially, the trend of previous years shows that the HPBOSE 10th result may be out around mid of May. 

When will HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 be announced

Based on the results of the past years, the Himachal Board is expected to release HPBOSE Class 10 result around late May 2026.

Last year, the HPBOSE released the Class 10 result on May 15, 2025. The education experts opine that the board will declare the result on an almost same schedule this year. The students will be advised to monitor the official HPBOSE website for the result declaration. 

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How to check HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2026

The students can follow the below steps to download the Himachal Board matric result online:

  • Go to HPBOSE official website
  • Click on the “Results” tab on the homepage
  • Select the “HPBOSE 10th Result 2026” link
  • Enter the roll number in the login box
  • Press the “Submit” button
  • View and download the marksheet

The students will be guided to take a printout of the provisional marksheet to keep it for future reference until the original certificates are issued by schools. 

What details will HPBOSE 10th marksheet contain

The students will be presented with online marksheet from HPBOSE, where the details of the marks obtained by the students in the examination will be included.

The score card will generally read as follows:

  • Name and Roll number of the student
  • Final marks obtained in each subject
  • Result
  • Division secured
  • Whether the student has passed or failed

Students need to check the details carefully, and in case of any mistake, they must approach the respective school or board office immediately to correct the same. 

What do HPBOSE past year trends show

The pass percentage fluctuated in the HPBOSE Class 10 exam in the past years.

Based on the available information:

  • The pass percentage in 2025 was 79.8 per cent.
  • The pass percentage in 2024 was 74.61 per cent.
  • The pass percentage in 2023 was 89.7 per cent.
  • The pass percentage in 2022 was 87.5 per cent.

In 2021, the students secured the best performance with per cent.

These fluctuating trends are due to changes in patterns of examination and standards of evaluation. 

Will original HPBOSE Class 10 marksheets be issued later

This is a provisional result and the actual marksheets and certificates will be distributed by the schools at the time of official results. The schools will distribute the original marksheets and certificates a few days after the online result is declared. Hence, it would be advisable for the students to keep their roll numbers and login information handy so that they would not face any delay while checking their marks. However, the website is usually visited by a huge crowd during live result hours, which may cause some delay in accessing the portal. 

Also Read: UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

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Tags: Himachal Board 10th resultHP BoardHPBOSEHPBOSE 10th Result 2026HPBOSE Class 10 ResultHPBOSE Class 10 result 2026

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HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Himachal Board Class 10 Scorecard Date, Past Trends And Download Steps

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HPBOSE 10th Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Himachal Board Class 10 Scorecard Date, Past Trends And Download Steps
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