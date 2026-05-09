UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA 1, NA 1 and CDS 1 Result 2026 on its website. Qualified candidates appeared in written test can check their if they qualified for next round of selection online through UPSC official website. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of selected candidates for the next stage of recruitment process, Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. As per the official notification, 8,826 candidates have qualified for CDS 1 SSB interview round. Qualified candidates should now register for SSB interview round through respective defence service portals.

How to check UPSC NDA, CDS 1 result 2026

To download the result PDF, follow the steps given below:

Go to UPSC official website

The homepage contains a “What’s New” tab

Click on the NDA, CDS 1 result link

Open the PDF file

Search for roll number using Ctrl + F

Download the result PDF for future reference

Its better to keep a copy of result PDF and other documents to match for next stages.

What happens after NDA, CDS 1 written result 2026

Candidates who qualified in written test will have to appear in SSB interview, which is one of the most essential stages in defence services recruitment process.

The interview will be conducted to know the personality and capabilities of the candidate in areas such as, leadership qualities, communication skills, decision making abilities and whether they are fit for service or not. The SSB interview usually lasts for five days and comprises of several rounds.

How to register for SSB interview 2026

Candidates must register online under the respective defence service website as per their preference of the course.

Candidates opting for NDA and NA have to register under Indian Army recruitment portal within two weeks of result announcement.

Candidates will receive details of the SSB interview date and allotted centre through their registered email IDs.

Registering for each academy is slightly different

Candidates applying for IMA and OTA have to register under Indian Army portal

INA candidates register their profile under Indian Navy website

AFA candidates register and check SSB details under the Indian Air Force login portal

What is the last date for SSB registration

The last date of registration is so far announced as per different academies:

IMA and INA: Prior to 1st January, 2027

Air Force Academy (AFA): Prior to 13th November, 2026

SSC course: Prior to 1st April, 2027

Candidates are advised to register early to ensure they do not miss the SSB interview data and allotment process.

What happens during the SSB interview process

The SSB interview is conducted in the form of a 5-day assessment process and includes various stages of evaluation:

Screening test

Psychological test

Group discussion and group tasks

Personal interview

Conference round

Candidates recommended by the SSB board will then undergo a medical test and after the completion of which, the final merit list will be prepared.

What happens after SSB and medical test

Candidates who successfully pass the SSB interview as well as the medical test are eligible for final selection as per merit and vacancy. NDA candidates are selected and sent for training at the National Defence Academy, while CDS-qualified candidates are sent to various military academies for officer training. Candidates need to frequently check official UPSC and defence service websites for updates on SSB date/time, interview instructions, and documents.

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