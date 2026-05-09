LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 bjp Makhanlal Sarkar alien sightings VITEEE crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the NDA 1, NA 1, and CDS 1 Result 2026 on its official website.

UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026
UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 16:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA 1, NA 1 and CDS 1 Result 2026 on its website. Qualified candidates appeared in written test can check their if they qualified for next round of selection online through UPSC official website. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of selected candidates for the next stage of recruitment process, Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. As per the official notification, 8,826 candidates have qualified for CDS 1 SSB interview round.  Qualified candidates should now register for SSB interview round through respective defence service portals.

How to check UPSC NDA, CDS 1 result 2026

To download the result PDF, follow the steps given below:

  • Go to UPSC official website
  • The homepage contains a “What’s New” tab
  • Click on the NDA, CDS 1 result link
  • Open the PDF file
  • Search for roll number using Ctrl + F
  • Download the result PDF for future reference

Its better to keep a copy of result PDF and other documents to match for next stages. 

You Might Be Interested In

What happens after NDA, CDS 1 written result 2026

Candidates who qualified in written test will have to appear in SSB interview, which is one of the most essential stages in defence services recruitment process.

The interview will be conducted to know the personality and capabilities of the candidate in areas such as, leadership qualities, communication skills, decision making abilities and whether they are fit for service or not. The SSB interview usually lasts for five days and comprises of several rounds. 

How to register for SSB interview 2026

Candidates must register online under the respective defence service website as per their preference of the course.

Candidates opting for NDA and NA have to register under Indian Army recruitment portal within two weeks of result announcement.

Candidates will receive details of the SSB interview date and allotted centre through their registered email IDs.

  • Registering for each academy is slightly different
  • Candidates applying for IMA and OTA have to register under Indian Army portal
  • INA candidates register their profile under Indian Navy website
  • AFA candidates register and check SSB details under the Indian Air Force login portal 

What is the last date for SSB registration

The last date of registration is so far announced as per different academies:

  • IMA and INA: Prior to 1st January, 2027
  • Air Force Academy (AFA): Prior to 13th November, 2026
  • SSC course: Prior to 1st April, 2027

Candidates are advised to register early to ensure they do not miss the SSB interview data and allotment process. 

What happens during the SSB interview process

The SSB interview is conducted in the form of a 5-day assessment process and includes various stages of evaluation:

  • Screening test
  • Psychological test
  • Group discussion and group tasks
  • Personal interview
  • Conference round

Candidates recommended by the SSB board will then undergo a medical test and after the completion of which, the final merit list will be prepared. 

What happens after SSB and medical test

Candidates who successfully pass the SSB interview as well as the medical test are eligible for final selection as per merit and vacancy. NDA candidates are selected and sent for training at the National Defence Academy, while CDS-qualified candidates are sent to various military academies for officer training. Candidates need to frequently check official UPSC and defence service websites for updates on SSB date/time, interview instructions, and documents.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026 Released: Check Merit List, Scorecard, DV Documents And Next Process

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CDS 1 result 2026CDS resultNDA CDSNDA result 2026UPSC NDA 1 result 2026

RELATED News

NEET UG 2026 Result Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Result Date, Time And Scorecard Details

AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

VITEEE 2026 Counselling Dates Released: Check Phase-Wise Choice Filling Schedule, Fee, Eligibility And Documents Required

Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in: Check BSEM Class 10 Results, Direct Link and Marksheet Download Steps

LATEST NEWS

UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

Nithin Kamath Warns Investors About Money Mistakes; Here’s Why ULIPs Hurt Wealth Creation & Your Insurance Must Stay Separate

OpenAI And Anthropic Launch Service Companies: How This Could Help TCS And Infosys — Know Everything Here

Minister Bandi Sanjay’s Son Booked For Sexually Assaulting Teen, Forcing Her To Drink Alcohol; Old Video Of Assault Goes Viral

Basil Joseph’s Athiradi Release Date: When Can You Watch This Comedy-Action Movie After It Receives U Certificate?

IPL 2026 Crisis: “Goenka” Team Owner Pleads With BCCI To Stop The Impact Player Rule After Shocking 26% Viewership Crash

Shillong Teer Forecasting: Data-Driven Number Prediction Techniques

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 09.05.2026, Karunya KR-753 Saturday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No KN 844574

Can UAE Residents Survive Without Savings? Savings Are No Longer Optional Amid Rising Financial Risks; Here’s How To Build An Emergency Fund

Bengaluru Tops India In Dowry Cases With 878 Complaints, Makes Up 87%: NCRB Report Reveals

UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps
UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps
UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps
UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

QUICK LINKS