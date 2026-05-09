UPSC NDA, CDS 1 Result 2026 Out: Check SSB Interview Registration Process, Important Dates And Next Steps

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the NDA 1, NA 1 and CDS 1 Result 2026 on its website. Qualified candidates appeared in written test can check their if they qualified for next round of selection online through UPSC official website. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of selected candidates for the next stage of recruitment process, Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. As per the official notification, 8,826 candidates have qualified for CDS 1 SSB interview round. Qualified candidates should now register for SSB interview round through respective defence service portals.
How to check UPSC NDA, CDS 1 result 2026
To download the result PDF, follow the steps given below:
- Go to UPSC official website
- The homepage contains a “What’s New” tab
- Click on the NDA, CDS 1 result link
- Open the PDF file
- Search for roll number using Ctrl + F
- Download the result PDF for future reference
Its better to keep a copy of result PDF and other documents to match for next stages.
What happens after NDA, CDS 1 written result 2026
Candidates who qualified in written test will have to appear in SSB interview, which is one of the most essential stages in defence services recruitment process.
The interview will be conducted to know the personality and capabilities of the candidate in areas such as, leadership qualities, communication skills, decision making abilities and whether they are fit for service or not. The SSB interview usually lasts for five days and comprises of several rounds.
How to register for SSB interview 2026
Candidates must register online under the respective defence service website as per their preference of the course.
Candidates opting for NDA and NA have to register under Indian Army recruitment portal within two weeks of result announcement.
Candidates will receive details of the SSB interview date and allotted centre through their registered email IDs.
- Registering for each academy is slightly different
- Candidates applying for IMA and OTA have to register under Indian Army portal
- INA candidates register their profile under Indian Navy website
- AFA candidates register and check SSB details under the Indian Air Force login portal
What is the last date for SSB registration
The last date of registration is so far announced as per different academies:
- IMA and INA: Prior to 1st January, 2027
- Air Force Academy (AFA): Prior to 13th November, 2026
- SSC course: Prior to 1st April, 2027
Candidates are advised to register early to ensure they do not miss the SSB interview data and allotment process.
What happens during the SSB interview process
The SSB interview is conducted in the form of a 5-day assessment process and includes various stages of evaluation:
- Screening test
- Psychological test
- Group discussion and group tasks
- Personal interview
- Conference round
Candidates recommended by the SSB board will then undergo a medical test and after the completion of which, the final merit list will be prepared.
What happens after SSB and medical test
Candidates who successfully pass the SSB interview as well as the medical test are eligible for final selection as per merit and vacancy. NDA candidates are selected and sent for training at the National Defence Academy, while CDS-qualified candidates are sent to various military academies for officer training. Candidates need to frequently check official UPSC and defence service websites for updates on SSB date/time, interview instructions, and documents.
Also Read: RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026 Released: Check Merit List, Scorecard, DV Documents And Next Process
Radhika is a journalist with two years of experience covering education, competitive exams, and student-focused developments. She reports on exam notifications, results, admissions, scholarships, and academic policies, helping students stay updated with important information.
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