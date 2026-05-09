RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026 Released: Check Merit List, Scorecard, DV Documents And Next Process

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026 for the recruitment under CEN 05/2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the final merit list and scorecards through the official regional RRB websites. The final result has been published in PDF format and now also contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates who will be eligible to move to the next stage of recruitment. The board has also activated the scorecard link for the candidates to check their marks and performance details. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,113 graduate-level vacancies in Indian Railways.

How to check RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026

The final result and merit list can be accessed by candidates by following the below steps:

Visit the official regional RRB website

Click on the “RRB NTPC Graduate Final Result 2026” link available on the homepage

Open the result PDF file

Search for the roll number using the search option

Download and save the result for future reference

Candidates can also download their individual scorecards by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

The RRB NTPC 2026 scorecard contains important details of candidate performance in the recruitment drive. The scorecard includes details of:

Candidate’s total marks

Section-wise marks

Qualifying status

Roll number and registration details

Merit status

Candidates are advised to go through all the details mentioned in the scorecard carefully after downloading it.

What documents are required for RRB NTPC DV process

Candidates who have secured a place in the final merit list will have to appear in Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination. In the document verification process, candidates need to carry original documents and two self-attested photocopies. Candidates have to bring the following documents:

Class 10 certificate as proof of date of birth

Class 12 and graduation mark sheet and certificates

Category certificate for SC, ST and OBC-NCL

EWS certificate

PwBD certificate for eligible candidates

Valid government photo proof

Printout of application form and admit cards

Income certificate for candidates claiming fee concession

No objection certificate for candidates who are regular government employees

Minority declaration affidavit, if applicable

Not providing the above-mentioned documents can result in your candidature being cancelled.

What happens after RRB NTPC final result 2026

Candidates whose roll number appears in the final selection list will have to go ahead with the next phases of the recruitment process, which is as follows:

Document verification (DV)

Medical examination (ME)

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to publish a detailed schedule for the document verification and medical tests on regional websites soon. Candidates will also be notified about the final appointment in the Indian Railways through SMS and email to their registered mobile numbers and email addresses, respectively.

The final appointment in the Indian Railways will be made only after the candidate has cleared the document verification and medical fitness steps.

Why is the medical examination important in RRB NTPC recruitment

The medical examination is conducted to verify if candidates meet the physical and visual fitness standards for the railway post. RRB has also released a special medical certificate pro forma for candidates applying for the post of section controller. Candidates need to have this certificate obtained from an eye specialist and submit it in the medical process. Candidates should frequently monitor the official RRB websites for any updates on DV dates, medical dates and joining instructions.

Candidates should also prepare all the original documents for verification at different stages of the recruitment process. This will avoid any last-minute difficulties.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Result Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Result Date, Time And Scorecard Details

