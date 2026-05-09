NEET UG 2026 Result Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Result Date, Time And Scorecard Details

The NEET UG 2026 exam, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 2 to 5 PM on May 3, 2026 at examination centres in India and outside India has successfully been completed. Now a wait starts for lakhs of aspirants for the announcement of NEET 2026 result date. NTA is yet to announce the NEET 2026 scorecard release date and time. But, based on the previous year’s trend, NEET UG 2026 scorecards will most probably get declared in the second week of June. The candidates will be able to download their result from the official website once the scorecards are made available.

When will NEET 2026 result be announced

Based on the trend of the previous year, NEET UG 2026 results will be announced between June 13 and 15, 2026. The result will be declared around 2pm, as in the previous years.

The NEET UG 2025 result was announced on June 14, 41 days after the exam was conducted last year. Experts believe that the NTA may follow the same timeline this year.

The agency may also share updates related to the result on its official X handle before turning the scorecard link on.

How to download NEET 2026 scorecard

To download NEET UG 2026 results online, the candidates need to:

Visit the official site: neet.nta.nic.in

Click the “ NEET UG 2026 Result” or “Scorecard” link

Enter application number and password or date of birth

Submit

Save/Download the scorecard for future reference

Students should double-check the details in the scorecard after downloading.

What details will NEET 2026 scorecard contain

NEET UG 2026 scorecard is supposed to contain all the relevant details of the candidate’s performance and qualifying status.

NEET scorecard will contain following details

Name and roll number of the candidate

Application number

Subject-wise marks achieved

Total marks achieved

Percentage score

All India Rank (AIR)

Category rank

Qualifying status

In case of any error in the scorecard, candidates are required to report immediately to the NTA authorities.

What will happen after NEET 2026 result

The candidates who are eligible to be called for the counselling process for undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and others will be decided between the declaration of results.

All India Quota seats and State Quota seats will be counselled differently. The counselling for 15 per cent of all-India quota seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while the admissions under the state quota will be managed by the respective state authorities.

The candidates who get the minimum cutoff marks will be able to register for counselling and fill their college preferences in order to get an alloted seat.

Why is NEET 2026 result important for medical admissions

The NEET UG exam is the biggest entrance exam for undergraduate medical courses in India. The result serves as the admission criteria to the medical and dental colleges in India. With the rising competition year after year, students should prepare all their login details to catch any updates on the result, answer key, and counselling news on the official website. Till the release of the result, the provisional answer key will be made available which will help candidates to calculate their probable marks before the official announcement.

Also Read: AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates