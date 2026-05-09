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Home > Education News > AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates

AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates

The Amrita Vishwavidyapeetham has declared the AEEE 2026 Phase 2 result.

AEEE 2026 Result
AEEE 2026 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 12:53 IST

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AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates

Amrita Vishwavidyapeetham has announced the result of AEEE 2026 Phase 2 on May 9. Candidates who appeared for the Amrita Entrance Examination, Engineering can check their rank and percentile score here on the official website, aeee.amrita.edu. The results have been declared in online mode. Students will have to login using their registered email ID or mobile number along with the OTP sent. The result announcement of AEEE 2026 will initiate the admission process for BTech programmes across Amrita campuses. Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP) registration will be made available from May 12, 2026.

How to check AEEE 2026 result online

Candidates can verify the AEEE 2026 result by following the below steps:

  • Open Amrita University official website
  • Open Amrita Online Application Portal (AOAP)
  • Click on AEEE 2026 result link
  • Enter your registered mobile number and/or email ID
  • Login with OTP received on entered email ID / mobile number
  • The rank and percentile score is displayed on screen
  • Download and save the result

Students are requested to maintain a printout of their rank card for admission and counselling purposes

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What information is included in AEEE 2026 rank card

The AEEE 2026 rank card contains some important information regarding the examination and admission process.

Candidates can verify the following details:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Roll number
  • Overall rank
  • Percentile score
  • Qualifying status
  • Counselling information

The rank secured in the entrance examination will be used to allot seats.

What is the AEEE 2026 counselling process

Once results are declared, eligible candidates will need to go through CSAP 2026 counselling process for admission to BTech programmes.

Counselling process will be conducted online, and will have 6 steps:

  • Online registration
  • Choice filling
  • Document verification
  • Seat allotment
  • Fee payment
  • Reporting to the allotted campus

The CSAP registration fee is set at Rs 5,000 for all candidates, for both AEEE and JEE Main 2026 scores.

70 per cent seats of BTech will be allotted by AEEE ranks; the remaining 30 per cent will be allotted on JEE Main 2026 scores, as per Amrita University.

What is the expected AEEE 2026 cutoff

Though not officially announced yet, we expect applicants with better ranks to have a higher probability of admission in branches like computer science engineering, artificial intelligence and Electronics on campuses like Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Amritapuri.

Final AEEE 2026 cutoff will be announced based on factor like number of total applicants, exam difficulty factor, seat allotment and participation in counselling. You need to keep frequent check on official admission portal for counselling schedule, allotment round and admission time.

When will AEEE 2026 CSAP registration begin

Following our latest update, registration process for CSAP counselling is expected to commence on May 12, 2026. Earlier, it was expected that the registration will start from May 8 but further delay was announced after results were delayed by a day.

Students applying through AEEE 2026 should complete the registration and choice filling process within the declared time duration to not get priorities missed for seat allotment.

Also Read: LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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Tags: AEEE 2026AEEE 2026 counsellingAEEE 2026 CSAPAEEE 2026 rank cardAEEE 2026 resultAEEE result 2026

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AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates

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AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates
AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates
AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates
AEEE 2026 Result Declared at aeee.amrita.edu: Check Rank Card, Expected Cutoff And CSAP Counselling Dates

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