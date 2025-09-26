LIVE TV
Home > Education > IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Scorecards, IBPS PO Mains Admit Card Release Date

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 today, on 26th September 2025, on their official website. Candidates can now download the IBPS PO Prelims scorecard on their official website www.ibps.in using login credentials.

IBPS released IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 today. (Representative Image: Official Website)
IBPS released IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 today. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 26, 2025 17:19:08 IST

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 today, on 26th September 2025, on their official website. Candidates can now download the IBPS PO Prelims scorecard on their official website www.ibps.in using login credentials. 

How to download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025?

IBPS PO result link is active at the official website. Go through these steps to know how to download IBPS PO prelims result 2025 online:

  • Go to the official website: ibps.in

  • Click on the result of the Online preliminary exam CRP PO/ MT

  • Enter Registration No/Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY), in login page

  • IBPS PO prelim result will be displayed

  • Save and download IBPS PO result

Download IBPS PO 2025 Prelims Result Here

What’s Next After IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025?

Candidates who qualify in the IBPS PO Prelims Result will receive the  IBPS PO Mains Admit Card, which will be released in the 1st week of October 2025.  IBPS PO Mains Exam is going to be conducted on 12th October 2025. After qualifying for the round, candidates will further appear for the interview round.

