IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Recent Update on Result Date, Direct Link to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims 2025 result before the end of September . Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam for PO/Management Trainee posts will be able to download their result on the official website ibps.in using registration number/roll number, date of birth/password. The IBPS PO exam 2025 was conducted on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, for the position in any Indian sector bank.

IBPS PO Prelims 2025 result before September. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 20, 2025 19:25:59 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the Probationary Officer (PO) Prelims 2025 result before the end of September . Candidates who appeared for the preliminary exam for PO/Management Trainee posts will be able to download their result on the official website ibps.in using registration number/roll number, date of birth/password. The IBPS PO exam 2025 was conducted on August 17, 23, and 24, 2025, for the position in any Indian sector bank.  

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Result?

  • Visit the official website of the bank – ibps.in.

  • Click on the “IBPS PO/MT Prelims Result 2025” link.

  • Enter your registration/roll number and password/date of birth.

  • Submit details and your result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download the IBPS result 2025 and save the result for future use.

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025: Important updates

Some of the important points for the IBPS PO mains exam are:

  • There are sectional as well as overall IBPS PO cut-off marks in the mains exam.
  • Those candidates with a higher score are invited for the interview.
  • Marks of the mains exam are included in the final merit list.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Result Date and Time 

IBPS PO Prelims result date and time have not yet been released by the authorities. Candidates are advised to check the official website for the latest updates. 

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: IBPS PO Eligibility Criteria 2025

The IBPS PO eligibility criteria are as follows:

  • Candidates must be citizens of India.
  • The candidate must be between the ages of 25 and 30.
  • A degree from an accredited university in any field.

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: How to calculate the IBPS PO scores?

The formula that is used to calculate the IBPS PO score is: IBPS PO Score = (Number of correct answers X marks per question) – Number of incorrect answers x 0.25 (marks deducted per incorrect question)

Tags: IBPS, ibps po, ibps po mains exam, IBPS PO Prelims Result, IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025, IBPS PO Prelims Result date, IBPS PO Prelims Result link, IBPS PO Prelims Result time, ibps prelims, PO

