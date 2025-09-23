IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Latest Updates on PO Prelims Result Date, Cut-offs | Direct Link to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release the IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025 soon on the official website ibps.in. Candidates will be able to download the IBPS PO results 2025 for the preliminary examination using their registration number/roll number, date of birth/password. Candidates who meet the required cut-off marks in the IBPS PO prelims will be eligible to take the IBPS PO prelims mains exam.

Steps to Check the IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025

Go to the official site ibps.in .

Click on the result for the IBPS preliminary exam CRP PO/MT.

A login page will be shown on the screen. Follow the link to access the IBPS PO preliminary results.

Provide your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.

The results page for the IBPS PO preliminary will be shown on the screen.

Download the 2025 IBPS PO result and keep it for your reference.

IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025: Overview

Particulars Details Exam name Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officers Short name IBPS PO Conducting Authority Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Post Name Probationary Officer (PO) Selection Process Preliminary exam Main exams Interview Exam Level National Qualification Graduation Age limit 20-30 years

IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025: Direct Link

The IBPS PO Prelims result 2025 will be activated on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website soon.