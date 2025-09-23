LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Education > IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Latest Updates on PO Prelims Result Date, Cut-offs | Direct Link to Download

IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Latest Updates on PO Prelims Result Date, Cut-offs | Direct Link to Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release the IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025 soon on the official website ibps.in. Candidates will be able to download the IBPS PO results 2025 for the preliminary examination using their registration number/roll number, date of birth/password. Candidates who meet the required cut-off marks in the IBPS PO prelims will be eligible to take the IBPS PO prelims mains exam.

IBPS is set to release the IBPS PO Prelims result soon. (Representative Image: Official Website)
IBPS is set to release the IBPS PO Prelims result soon. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 23, 2025 14:25:28 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release the IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025 soon on the official website ibps.in. Candidates will be able to download the IBPS PO results 2025 for the preliminary examination using their registration number/roll number, date of birth/password. Candidates who meet the required cut-off marks in the IBPS PO prelims will be eligible to take the IBPS PO prelims mains exam.

Steps to Check the IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025

  • Go to the official site ibps.in.
  • Click on the result for the IBPS preliminary exam CRP PO/MT.
  • A login page will be shown on the screen. Follow the link to access the IBPS PO preliminary results.
  • Provide your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password.
  • The results page for the IBPS PO preliminary will be shown on the screen.
  • Download the 2025 IBPS PO result and keep it for your reference.

IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025: Overview 

Particulars Details
Exam name Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Probationary Officers
Short name IBPS PO
Conducting Authority Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Post Name Probationary Officer (PO)
Selection Process

Preliminary exam

Main exams

 Interview
Exam Level National
Qualification Graduation
Age limit 20-30 years

IBPS PO Prelims Results 2025: Direct Link 

The IBPS PO Prelims result 2025 will be activated on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website soon. 

Tags: ibps poIBPS PO prelims mains examIBPS PO Prelims ResultIBPS PO ResultIBPS PO Result 2025IBPS PO Result 2025 dateIBPS PO Result dateIBPS PO Result direct linkIBPS PO Result downloadIBPS ResultPO Result 2025

RELATED News

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 OUT: Register for UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule through Direct Link | Check Dates
DME MP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result OUT: Check Direct Link to Download
Avani Institute of Design Launches Kerala’s First Integrated Design Program
SBI PO Mains 2025 Result Expected Date: Check Release Date, Websites, and Download Steps
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Recent Update on Result Date, Direct Link to Download

LATEST NEWS

NAR India & Magicbricks Announce Joint Statement on Industry Unity
Viral Video: Russian & Ukrainian Tourists Come Together To Perform ‘Pind Daan’ In Varanasi, Chant Mantras And Vow To Become Vegetarian
Zomato, Swiggy Users Cry Over ‘Rain Fee Under GST 2.0’; Then Came The Game-Changer: ‘Dial Your…’
PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 3: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast On Tv And Online
ED conducts specialised training for Mauritius Financial Crime Commission on money laundering, financial intelligence
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 23.09.2025 (OUT): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Kajol shares special birthday wish for her mother Tanuja, says "I am so blessed that I have her"
Spending Too Much Time Alone? It’s Either One of These Two Scary Reasons
IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Latest Updates on PO Prelims Result Date, Cut-offs | Direct Link to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Latest Updates on PO Prelims Result Date, Cut-offs | Direct Link to Download

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Latest Updates on PO Prelims Result Date, Cut-offs | Direct Link to Download
IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Latest Updates on PO Prelims Result Date, Cut-offs | Direct Link to Download
IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Latest Updates on PO Prelims Result Date, Cut-offs | Direct Link to Download
IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT Soon: Check Latest Updates on PO Prelims Result Date, Cut-offs | Direct Link to Download

QUICK LINKS