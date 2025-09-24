LIVE TV
Home > Education > ICAI CA January 2026: Check Last Date for Registration | Steps to Apply Online

ICAI CA January 2026: Check Last Date for Registration | Steps to Apply Online

ICAI CA Exams 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently released the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam schedule for the January 2026 session. The application process will begin from November 3, 2025, till November 16, 2025. Candidates will need to pay a late fee of INR 600 to apply online till November 19, 2025.

ICAI CA exam dates announced (Representative Image: Official Website)
ICAI CA exam dates announced (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: September 24, 2025 13:05:47 IST

ICAI CA Exams 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recently released the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam schedule for the January 2026 session. The application process will begin from November 3, 2025, till November 16, 2025. Candidates will need to pay a late fee of INR 600 to apply online till November 19, 2025. 

According to the official schedule, the CA Foundation exam will be held from January 18 to 25, 2026, whereas the Intermediate and Final (Group 1 and Group 2) examinations are scheduled from January 5 to 17, 2026. January 14, 2025, is exempted due to festivals like Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal across India. 

ICAI CA January 2026: Exam Date & Time 

The ICAI CA exams will be held from January 5 to 17, 2026. Take a look at the table below with exam name, timings, and duration. 



Direct Link for ICAI CA January 2026 PDF: 88373exam-aps2491.pdf

ICAI CA January 2026: Registration Date 



ICAI CA January 2026: Examination Fee 

While applying for the ICAI CA exam 2026, candidates need to pay the fee for their chosen course. Candidates can pay their examination fee online using VISA or  MASTER or MAESTRO Credit/ Debit Card/ Rupay Card/ Net Banking/ Bhim UPI.













QUICK LINKS