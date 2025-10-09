ICAI CA September Result 2025: Direct Link to Download CA Final Result PDF, Release Date, & More

ICAI CA September Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon release the CA Final Result on the official website icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. Candidates who appeared for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation September session exams will be able to download the ICAI CA September Result 2025 using their registration ID/Roll Number and Date of Birth/password.

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Release Date

ICAI CA September Result 2025 is expected to be released by the end of October or November first week. The CA Final result will be published on the official website for the exam held between September 3 to 22.

How to Download ICAI CA September Result 2025?



Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on ICAI CA September scorecard PDF link

Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials

ICAI CA September scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CA September scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Direct Link to Download ICAI CA September Result 2025: Notify Soon

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Details Mentioned

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Paper-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Rank (if applicable)

ICAI CA September 2025: Passing Criteria