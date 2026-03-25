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Home > Education News > ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, How To Apply For Scientist and Medical Officer Posts

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, How To Apply For Scientist and Medical Officer Posts

The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced the notification for ISRO URSC recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can now start to apply online for the recruitment.

ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026
ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 25, 2026 16:22:49 IST

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ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, How To Apply For Scientist and Medical Officer Posts

The Indian Space Research Organisation has announced the notification for ISRO URSC recruitment 2026 through their U R Rao Satellite Centre. Candidates can apply online during the specific period.

In this recruitment drive, opportunities are available in the role of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’, Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’, and Medical Officer ‘SC’, which provide access to multiple space research and medical services under ISRO.

What posts are available in the ISRO URSC recruitment 2026

As per the official notification, the following posts are available:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Level 10) – two reserved posts
  • Scientist/ Engineer ‘SD’ (Level 11) – one unreserved post
  • Medical Officer ‘SC’ (Level 10) – one post

The above positions are based in URSC, a centre that plays a vital part in satellite design and development for all space programmes in India.

What is the eligibility for the ISRO Scientist and Medical Officer posts

For Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’, a B.E or B. Tech degree in relevant engineering areas like industrial production or management with a minimum of 65 percent marks.

For Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’, a PhD in specialised areas like thin films or material science, along with a background in physics or engineering.

For Medical Officer ‘SC’, a MBBS degree, at least 2 years of experience, and a valid registration with the Medical Council of India.

What is the age limit and salary in the ISRO URSC recruitment 2026

In the case of Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’, a B.E or B. Tech degree in the relevant field of engineering, like industrial production or management, is applicable with 65 percent marks or higher.

For Scientist/ Engineer ‘SD’, a PhD in specialised fields like thin films or material science, having a background in physics and engineering is compulsory.

Medical Officer ‘SC’ requires an MBBS degree, having at least two years of experience, and registration with the Medical Council of India.

The maximum age limit is: 28 years for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’, 35 years for Scientist/ Engineer ‘SD’, and Medical Officer. The pay structure is: Starting salary will be Rs 56,100 in the case of Level 10 posts.

Starting salary will be Rs 67,700 in the case of Level 11 post Medical Officers under the posts will also receive a non-practising allowance equal to 20 percent of basic pay.

How to apply for ISRO URSC recruitment 2026

Applicants can apply online through the official ISRO website. The application window will be open from March 23 to April 12, 2026.

Follow the steps given below to apply:

  • Open the official website of ISRO
  • Click on the careers or recruitment page
  • Find the Notification of ISRO URSC recruitment 2026
  • Fill the application form and submit
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee

Make sure all the information is correct before submitting the application.

What is the application fee for the ISRO URSC recruitment

The application fee is Rs 750 for all the candidates, but it may be refunded under certain circumstances as per the official notification. The application fee can only be paid through online modes.

What is the selection process for ISRO URSC 2026 posts

The selection process will vary across each post: Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’: Written test and interview, Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’: Screening and interview, Medical Officer: Screening and interview.

The candidates will be notified via official communication media if they are shortlisted at each stage.

What should candidates keep in mind before applying

Candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria before applying. ISRO has also advised to beware of fake job offers and only consider official notifications.

So if you are interested in a career at one of the top space agencies in India, then this could be a perfect opportunity for you. However, as the number of vacancies is low and the selection process is tough, it is better to apply as soon as possible and prepare for the selection process.

Also Read: JNVST Class 9, 11 Result 2026: How To Download And Check Merit List at navodaya.gov.in

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Tags: ISROISRO medical officer recruitmentISRO scientist engineer recruitmentISRO URSC 2026 postsISRO URSC recruitmentISRO URSC recruitment 2026

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ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, How To Apply For Scientist and Medical Officer Posts
ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, How To Apply For Scientist and Medical Officer Posts
ISRO URSC Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, How To Apply For Scientist and Medical Officer Posts
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