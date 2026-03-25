JNVST Class 9, 11 Result 2026 Expected Soon: How To Download And Check Merit List at navodaya.gov.in

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti is soon to publish the JNVST Class 9 and Class 11 results 2026 on its official website. The candidates who appeared for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) are awaiting for the merit list and selection status.

As per the reports, the entrance exam for lateral entry in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas was held on February 7, 2026. The results are to be announced in March.

When will the JNVST Class 9, 11 result 2026 be released

No official announcement from the board has been made regarding the date of the result. However, the reports from the media say that the result will be available soon.

After publication of the result, you can check the result online from the official portal. Therefore, it is advisable to check the official portal regularly as the result link can be activated at any point of time.

Where to check JNVST Class 9, 11 result 2026

The result will be shared on the official website: navodaya.gov.in. It is highly recommended that students should only consider the official portal for the result, as other portals are not reliable and can show you the wrong merit list.

How to download JNVST Class 9, 11 result 2026

To verify your result, you need to do the following steps:

Visit the official Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti website

Click on JNVST Class 9 / Class 11 result link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Click submit

Check your result/merit list

Download your result and keep it handy for future reference.

Take a printout for admission purposes.

Students must verify all the information mentioned in the result carefully.

What details are mentioned in the JNVST result 2026

The JNVST result or merit list will contain the following information: Student’s roll no, Father’s name, Category and region, Marks obtained, Rank, Selection status.

It will also disclose whether the candidate has passed the selection for admission into the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

What happens after the JNVST result 2026

The qualified candidates will move on to the admission process, which will require them to physically report to the allocated Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya for document verification. Within the stipulated time, students are required to report to the school and complete all formalities.

What documents are required for JNVST admission 2026

The following documents should be presented by selected candidates:

Birth certificate

Proof of residence

Category certificate (if any)

Previous school records

If the documents presented are invalid, admission of the student could be cancelled.

What should students keep in mind after the results

Students should always have their login details handy and download their results immediately after the same is announced. Admissions will be granted after complete verification of documents.

Candidates should also keep an eye on official notifications for instructions about reporting dates and other admission-related processes.

The announcement of JNVST result is an important event for aspirants who wish to get admission in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. Due to the limited number of seats, quick response after the result is announced will be the key to admission.