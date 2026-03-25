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Home > Education News > RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out at rskmp.in: How to Check Marks, Download Scorecard Here

RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out at rskmp.in: How to Check Marks, Download Scorecard Here

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSKMP) has released the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026.

RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026
RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 25, 2026 15:09:39 IST

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RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out at rskmp.in: How to Check Marks, Download Scorecard Here

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSKMP) has released the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026. This will bring relief to almost 24 lakh students of the state. They can check their result on the official website. 

The pass percentage of students is 95.14 percent in Class 5 and 93.83 percent in Class 8 for the year 2026.

What is the MP Board Class 5, 8 result 2026 pass percentage

According to official data, the pass percentage for Class 5 students is 95.14 percent, and for Class 8 students is 93.83 percent. Maximum 12.76 lakh students opted for Class 5 examinations, and 10.92 lakh students appeared for Class 8 examinations. State education authorities conducted the exam and paid attention to timely evaluation.

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Where to check MP Board Class 5, 8 result 2026 online

Students can check their results on the official website: rskmp.The board has suggested that students use only the official website to avoid confusion.

How to download the MP Board Class 5, 8 scorecard 2026

The following steps can be followed to check the result:

  • Visit the official website: rskmp.in/result.aspx 
  • Click on the Class 5 or Class 8 result link 
  • Enter your roll number or Samagra ID 
  • Submit the details 
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen 
  • Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

Students should double-check all the details provided in the scorecard.

Can students check MP Board results 2026 via SMS

The board has also launched an SMS facility for students who may face problem to check result through web site because of heavy traffic on the site.

So, you can check your result by sending an SMS in the following format 

  • For Class 5: Type MP5ROLLNO 
  • For Class 8: Type MP8ROLLNO

It is also a convenient method to check the result even during busy hours.

How was the MP Board Class 5, 8 result 2026 evaluated

In order to declare the result at the time, the board has set up 322 evaluation centres in the state, and around 1.10 lakh teachers helped in evaluating the answer sheets.

 With this large-scale evaluation process, results are declared earlier than in previous years.

What should students do after checking the MP Board result 2026

Students have to download and keep a printed copy of their scorecard for future reference. The online result is provisional, and the original marksheet will be distributed through schools. In case of discrepancy, students have to immediately reach out to their respective schools to clarify the same. 

The MP Board Class 5 and 8 result declaration is an important academic achievement for students of MP. With a high pass percentage and a smooth evaluation process, the board has ensured an easy result experience for lakhs of students.

Also Read: DSSSB Result 2026 Out for Various Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check PDF List of Qualified Candidates Here

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Tags: MP Board result 2026MP Board resultsRSKMPRSKMP resultRSKMP result 2026

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RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out at rskmp.in: How to Check Marks, Download Scorecard Here

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RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out at rskmp.in: How to Check Marks, Download Scorecard Here
RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out at rskmp.in: How to Check Marks, Download Scorecard Here
RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out at rskmp.in: How to Check Marks, Download Scorecard Here
RSK MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out at rskmp.in: How to Check Marks, Download Scorecard Here

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