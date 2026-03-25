DSSSB Result 2026 Out for Various Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check PDF List of Qualified Candidates Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has declared the DSSSB Result 2026 for various recruitment exams for various posts, including Assistant Superintendent.

Candidates who appeared for the written examinations may check the results online.

Results are being released in PDF format, in which the roll numbers of candidates who have been selected for the next phase of selection are displayed.

What is the DSSSB Result 2026, and how is it released

DSSSB Result 2026 has been declared online for various posts and phases. The results are being declared in a staggered manner as the selection board has released results for various post codes as per the exam schedule.

It is important to understand that the result will be made available as a PDF file, not as an individual scorecard. The roll numbers of the candidates who will qualify are mentioned in the PDF file.

Where to check DSSSB Result 2026 online

The candidates can check the results through the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The selection board advised candidates to look for updates regarding results, cut-offs, and subsequent notifications only on the official website.

How to download DSSSB Result 2026 PDF

The steps to check and download the DSSSB Result 2026 are as follows:

Go to the official DSSSB website

On the home page, click on the “Latest Results” tab

Click on the relevant advertisement no. / post name

Open the result PDF file.

Press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number

Download the PDF file and save it for future reference

Since the DSSSB Result 2026 is available in PDF format, candidates need to check their roll numbers in the list carefully.

What details are mentioned in the DSSSB result PDF

In the DSSSB Result PDF, you may find the following information:

Roll number of the Qualified candidates

Advertisement number or postcode

Name of the Examination

Instruction of the next stage

Cut-off and detailed marks will be released by the Board separately.

What happens after the DSSSB Result 2026

The candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result list will be shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment. This could include the following, based on the post: Skill test, Verification of Documents, and Interview. The detailed instructions will be released by the Board on its official website.

What should candidates keep in mind after checking results

The candidates should keep a check on the official website for the following details

Cut off Individual marks

S chedule of Verification of documents

Admit Card of next stage

All the necessary documents should be prepared, and candidates should keep an eye on them, as the shortlisting is only provisional and subject to document verification.

The DSSSB has also given a notice that all further information regarding the recruitment process will be sent online. So, remain alert to the official updates in order to not to miss any important deadlines at the next stage of selection.

Also Read: Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in