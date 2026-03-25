DSSSB Result 2026 Out for Various Posts At dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Check PDF List of Qualified Candidates Here

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has declared the DSSSB Result 2026 for various recruitment exams for various posts, including Assistant Superintendent.
Candidates who appeared for the written examinations may check the results online.
Results are being released in PDF format, in which the roll numbers of candidates who have been selected for the next phase of selection are displayed.
What is the DSSSB Result 2026, and how is it released
DSSSB Result 2026 has been declared online for various posts and phases. The results are being declared in a staggered manner as the selection board has released results for various post codes as per the exam schedule.
It is important to understand that the result will be made available as a PDF file, not as an individual scorecard. The roll numbers of the candidates who will qualify are mentioned in the PDF file.
Where to check DSSSB Result 2026 online
The candidates can check the results through the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The selection board advised candidates to look for updates regarding results, cut-offs, and subsequent notifications only on the official website.
How to download DSSSB Result 2026 PDF
The steps to check and download the DSSSB Result 2026 are as follows:
- Go to the official DSSSB website
- On the home page, click on the “Latest Results” tab
- Click on the relevant advertisement no. / post name
- Open the result PDF file.
- Press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number
- Download the PDF file and save it for future reference
Since the DSSSB Result 2026 is available in PDF format, candidates need to check their roll numbers in the list carefully.
What details are mentioned in the DSSSB result PDF
In the DSSSB Result PDF, you may find the following information:
- Roll number of the Qualified candidates
- Advertisement number or postcode
- Name of the Examination
- Instruction of the next stage
Cut-off and detailed marks will be released by the Board separately.
What happens after the DSSSB Result 2026
The candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result list will be shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment. This could include the following, based on the post: Skill test, Verification of Documents, and Interview. The detailed instructions will be released by the Board on its official website.
What should candidates keep in mind after checking results
The candidates should keep a check on the official website for the following details
- Cut off Individual marks
- Schedule of Verification of documents
- Admit Card of next stage
All the necessary documents should be prepared, and candidates should keep an eye on them, as the shortlisting is only provisional and subject to document verification.
The DSSSB has also given a notice that all further information regarding the recruitment process will be sent online. So, remain alert to the official updates in order to not to miss any important deadlines at the next stage of selection.
Also Read: Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
Radhika is a journalist with two years of experience covering education, competitive exams, and student-focused developments. She reports on exam notifications, results, admissions, scholarships, and academic policies, helping students stay updated with important information.
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