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Home > Education News > Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, is set to announce the Class 9 and Class 11 results 2026.

RBSE Class 9 and 11 Result 2026
RBSE Class 9 and 11 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 25, 2026 13:01:38 IST

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, is likely to announce the Class 9 and Class 11 results 2026 on March 25, according to media reports.

Students who took the examination earlier this month are expecting the official confirmation and result link to be activated. After the announcement, they can check their marks from the official result link portals.

When will the RBSE Class 9, 11 results 2026 be released

According to available data, the results for both Class 9 and Class 11 will be announced today. Although the board has not yet released the exact time, the results may be activated in the official portals at any time. So, keep monitoring the official sites for the Live result and do not trust the unofficial sites.

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Where to check RBSE Class 9, 11 result 2026 Online

Post the declaration of the RBSE Class 9 and Class 11 results, students can check the results from these portals: rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

These are only the authorized sites to download the official marksheet. So, avoid the third-party sites as they might confuse.

How to download the RBSE Class 9, 11 scorecard 2026

They can follow the steps below to verify the result and download the marksheet:

  • Visit the official RBSE website
  • Click on the link “Class 9 Result 2026” or “Class 11 Result 2026
  • Enter all the details, including roll number and DOB
  • Submit the entered details
  • View and download the marksheet

It is recommended to take a printout of the scorecard for future use.

What is the RBSE Class 9, 11 pass criteria 2026

According to the Board’s criteria, a student has to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to qualify for the examination.

This criterion is applicable to all subjects, with theory and practical included where applicable. Students who are unable to meet the criteria may have to appear for supplementary exams or go through the school’s evaluation process.

What happens after the RBSE Class 9, 11 results 2026

Students who qualify for the board exam will be promoted to the next level. Class 9 students are promoted to Class 10, and Class 11 students are promoted to Class 12

These results will be a major one as they will decide the next step for the student, especially if they have joined board classes.

What should students keep in mind while checking results

Due to a large number of students who will be logging in to the result website, the website may temporarily slow down, or there may be some technical glitches. They can just try after some time.

Students should also be careful while inputting their login details when they try to check results. The marksheet they will see is provisional, and official copies will be provided by the respective schools at a later date.

Results are coming soon, so students should keep their credentials ready and keep checking official websites regularly. The day of the results will be a major one as students shift to the next phase of their academic journey.

Also Read: Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Apply for Rechecking And Re-exam, What Students Must Know, Step-By-Step Guide Here

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Tags: Rajasthan BoardRBSERBSE Class 11 resultsRBSE Class 9 resultsRBSE ExamRBSE resultsRBSE Scorecard

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 9 And 11 Results 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores At rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

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