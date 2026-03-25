Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: How to Apply for Rechecking And Re-exam, What Students Must Know, Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education had announced the Class 10 Result 2026 on March 24, 2026, at about 1 pm. This announcement has brought relief to more than 6 Lakhs students all over the state.

The results are available on the official websites of the board, with the total overall pass percentage at 94.23 percent, as compared to 93.06 percent last year.

After the announcement of the result, the RBSE has shared detailed instructions for the students who do not feel satisfied with their marks and want to apply for scrutiny, answer sheets, or re-examination in some of the subjects.

What is RBSE Class 10 scrutiny process 2026

The RBSE has clarified that the scrutiny process is limited as it does not include re-evaluation of any answers. In scrutiny, the board checks for: Error in calculation of total marks, missing marks in of any answered question, and Mistakes in the transfer of marks to the marksheet. Students are advised not to expect the re-evaluation of the answers on quality or correctness in scrutiny.

Is there a re-exam option in RBSE Class 10 result 2026

This year, the RBSE has decided to give an option for re-examination in some subjects. The students can apply for re-exam in the following subjects: English, Science, and Mathematics. Students should apply for scrutiny before applying for re-examination in these subjects.

How to apply for RBSE 10th scrutiny and re-exam

The students can apply online via the official RBSE website or by visiting an authorized e-Mitra centre. The board has fixed a strict deadline for scrutiny as follows:

Within 7 days of result declaration, with a normal fee.

Extra 3 days with a late fee.

The RBSE has stated that offline applications will not be accepted for scrutiny or re-examination under any circumstances.

What is the RBSE Class 10 rechecking fee 2026

The Board has announced the fee for various services:

Scrutiny fee: Rs 400 per subject

Late fee: Rs 800 per subject

Objection fee: Rs 100 per subject

Re-examination fee: Rs 100 per question

Students should think well before submitting the application because all the fees are non-refundable.

How to access RBSE answer sheets after scrutiny

After the application is submitted, the login credentials will be sent through SMS or email.

With the help of the same, students can: Download the scanned copy of the answer sheet. Check the answer sheet within 5 days of uploading.

Online access is granted for only a few days. Hence, it is recommended to do it quickly.

How to raise objections in the RBSE Class 10 result 2026

If any mistakes are found after getting the answer sheets, students can file an objection online within 5 days. While filing the objection, students must provide: Name of the subject, Number of the question, and Proof.

No objection will be considered for offline and late objections as per RBSE guidelines.

What rules should students keep in mind for RBSE rechecking 2026

The board has issued some important notices as well: Scrutiny should be applied at most once, only for a subject. Marks can be increased or decreased after scrutiny. There will be no refund of fees under any circumstances. Valid ID proof must be attached to the application.

A correct mobile number and email ID are mandatory for receiving the updates from the board. Also, the board has advised the students not to apply for scrutiny, expecting an increase in marks, because scrutiny may result in a change in marks in a few questions only.

According to the board, post scrutiny and re-examination, the results will be final. So, it is advised to move ahead with the studies rather than waiting for the re-examination results. This way, the preparation for the next level won’t be affected.

Also Read: Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in