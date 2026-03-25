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Home > Education News > Rajya Shiksha Kendra RSK MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in

Rajya Shiksha Kendra RSK MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh, is set to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 annual results.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra RSK MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: March 25, 2026 11:38:16 IST

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Rajya Shiksha Kendra RSK MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK), Madhya Pradesh, has announced that the Class 5 and Class 8 annual results will be released at 1:30 pm on March 25, 2026. The results were initially delayed by 2 hours from 11:30 am. 

Students and parents, who have been anxiously waiting for the result, can view the scorecards on the official website as soon as the result link is activated. The scorecards will also be visible in the official portals of the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE). 

When will the MP Board Class 5, 8 results 2026 be released

According to the official announcement, MP Board Class 5 and 8 result 2026, which has already been evaluated, will be released at 1:30 pm on March 25, 2026. 

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Unlike last year, when the board shared the result on March 28, this year, the MP Board has decided to declare the result earlier.

Where can students check MP Board Class 5, 8 results 2026

Students can check the MP Board Class 5, 8 result 2026 on the following official portals: rskmp.in mpresults. nic. in mpbse. nic. in. 

Officials have urged students to check only the mentioned official portals to avoid confusion and misinformation during the result rush.

How to download MP Board Class 5, 8 scorecards online

Students can follow the steps below to download the MP Board Class 5, 8 scorecard online:

  • Go to the official website: rskmp.in 
  • Now, click on Class 5th Result 2026” or Class 8th Result 2026
  • Now, you have to fill in your roll number or Samagra ID 
  • Click on submit
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Print the MP Board Class 5, 8 result 2026 scorecard for future reference 

Students have to double-check their credentials before entering them to avoid any mistakes.

What details are required to check MP Board results

Students need to keep the following things ready beforehand to view the result: Roll number or Samagra ID. 

Students should keep these handy before they check results so that they can avoid any delays, especially during peak traffic hours when websites may be slow. 

What should students keep in mind while checking results

Since the results are being checked simultaneously by lakhs of students, the official websites may experience technical glitches or be slow to load. In such a case, students should try again in a short while. Students should also keep in mind that the online scorecard is provisional.

The original marksheets are to be collected from the respective schools once they are ready. Students may also check their results from authorised education portals, in addition to official websites.

However, the official portals are still the safest option. The announcement is a significant one for primary and middle school students across the state, as it marks an important milestone in assessing learning outcomes.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Check Expected Release Date, Steps To Download Marksheet From Website, DigiLocker

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Rajya Shiksha Kendra RSK MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in
Rajya Shiksha Kendra RSK MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in
Rajya Shiksha Kendra RSK MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in
Rajya Shiksha Kendra RSK MP Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Your Scores Online At rskmp.in

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