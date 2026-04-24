IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts at iffco.in, Check Eligibility, Stipend and Last Date

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO) has published the notification of Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Recruitment 2026. The online application process is now live, and the eligible candidates can apply online from the official website www.iifco.in. The IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026 Hiring Drive is for recruiting young engineering graduates of various disciplines for various positions in IFFCO plants in India.

What is IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026

The IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026 is a national-level recruiting drive to hire engineering graduates. Successful candidates will be appointed as GETs and will be required to go through a one-year training programme.

The engineering disciplines include chemical, mechanical, electrical, civil, instrumentation and electronics, IT, computer science and artificial intelligence.

What is the last date to apply for IFFCO GET 2026

The deadline for applying for the online application form is 30th April, 2026. All candidates should finalise their registration before the deadline. Online process only. No offline application will be accepted.

What is the eligibility for IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026

The candidate should have graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering from any recognised university or institute approved by the UGC or AICTE.

The general and OBC categories should attain at least 60 per cent in aggregate marks, while for SC and ST candidates it should be a minimum of 55 per cent.

The candidate should not be more than 30 years of age as of April 30, 2026. Age relaxation is applicable as per the rules for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

What is the stipend and training period for IFFCO GET

A training period of a year will be given to selected candidates. During this period, a stipend of Rs 65,000 approx. (including various allowances) will be paid on a monthly basis.

After passing the training as well as performance-based criteria, candidates will be selected for regular employment in the organisation.

What is the selection process for IFFCO GET 2026

There will be three rounds of selection. Initially, candidates will appear for a preliminary round test, which will be conducted online from remote locations.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a final round test conducted online at various centres, and depending upon their performance, a personal interview will be conducted. The medical examination will be conducted as the final stage before the appointment.

How to apply for IFFCO GET recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online by following the given procedure:

Go to the official IFFCO website.

Go to GET Recruitment 2026 application link.

Register with email ID and mobile number.

Provide all the details of both personal and academic information.

Submit the application form

It is important that all the information provided should be correct, as it will not be possible to correct the information after submission.

What are important instructions for applicants

Only candidates who satisfy all the conditions of eligibility should apply. Candidates will have to convert their CGPA scores into percentages while filling the form. It is also recommended to keep the contact details active, as updates will be sent regarding the tests as well as the interview. It is advised to keep checking the official website for any updates.

The IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026 is a great opportunity for engineering graduates aspiring to work in the core sector, as there are good stipends being offered.

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