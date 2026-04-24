LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Iran news Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Iran news Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Iran news Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Iran news Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Iran news Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Iran news Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2026.

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026
KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 24, 2026 14:03:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2026. The Karnataka SSLC 2026 Result has been published in an official press meeting in Bengaluru and is available on the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Seven students topped the Karnataka SSLC 2026 exam with a 100 percentile.

Where to check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 online:

Students can check their Class 10 results from different official portals – karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. We advise all the candidates to verify their results only on official portals to avoid risks of evil tampering or misinformation from bogus result portals.

How to verify Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026

Students should follow the below steps to download their marks memo:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Visit any official result portal
  • Click on SSLC Result 2026 link
  • Enter roll number and date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result

Candidates should download and print their marks memo down for future reference.

How many students passed Karnataka SSLC 2026

Official statistics say that 7.70 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC 2026 exam, and 7.24 lakh students passed the Karnataka SSLC 2026 exam. 

The pass percentage of freshers was around 94.1 per cent. The percentage of passes in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 exam was 88.73 per cent.

Who are the Karnataka SSLC 2026 toppers

Seven candidates have achieved the maximum score of the 100 percentile (625 out of 625 marks) in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 results. It is less than last year’s 25 toppers but still impressive. More than 68,000 students have secured A+ grades; that is for candidates who have scored between the 90th and 100th percentiles in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 results.

What is the grading system in Karnataka SSLC result

The Karnataka SSLC 2026 result grading pattern is as follows: A+ Grade: 90 to 100 per cent; A Grade: 80 to 89 per cent; B+ Grade: 70 to 79 per cent; B Grade: 60 to 69 per cent; C+ Grade: 50 to 59 per cent; and C Grade: 35 to 49 per cent.

Candidates have to achieve the minimum passing marks to be eligible for higher secondary education.

Which districts performed best in SSLC 2026

Dakshina Kannada had the maximum pass percentage of 98.4 per cent, followed by Udupi (98.18 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (98.09 per cent). Government schools also performed well and attained a pass percentage of 93.97 per cent compared to last year.

What are key trends in Karnataka SSLC results

There has been a remarkable improvement in the performance, as there are no zero per cent results in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 results from government schools. There are 6,176 schools that have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 results, indicating overall improvement. Candidates are advised to check the details in their marks memo and keep copies for future admissions. 

As the result for Karnataka SSLC 2026 is declared, the admission process will now begin for Class 11 streams in accordance with individual preferences and performance.

Also Read: Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery-to-Class-1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

AIIMS BSc Nursing Admission 2026 Last Date Today: Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in, Check Exam Date, Fees, and Eligibility

Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery to Class 1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions

NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

JAC 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

LATEST NEWS

Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: National Capital Braces For Severe Heatwave As Temperature May Soar Till 44°C, IMD Issues Warning For Coming Days

Ghaziabad Horror: Supreme Court Orders All-Women SIT to Probe 4-Year-Old’s Rape and Murder, Slams ‘Diabolical’ Crime, Police Lapses

‘They Promise Jhal Muri, I’ll Serve …’: Here’s What Mamata Banerjee Said During West Bengal Election Rally | WATCH

Zerodha Shuts Down ‘Zero1’ Creator Program Backed By Nithin Kamath Amid Regulatory Concerns

IPL 2026: Shashi Tharoor Hails Sanju Samson’s Wankhede Masterclass vs MI — “A Hundred Runs Painted in Strokes of Pure Light”

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps
KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps
KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps
KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps

QUICK LINKS