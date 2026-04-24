KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in: Check KSEAB Class 10 Scorecard, Direct Link and Steps

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Result 2026. The Karnataka SSLC 2026 Result has been published in an official press meeting in Bengaluru and is available on the official websites karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Seven students topped the Karnataka SSLC 2026 exam with a 100 percentile.

Where to check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 online:

Students can check their Class 10 results from different official portals – karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. We advise all the candidates to verify their results only on official portals to avoid risks of evil tampering or misinformation from bogus result portals.

How to verify Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026

Students should follow the below steps to download their marks memo:

Visit any official result portal

Click on SSLC Result 2026 link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download the result

Candidates should download and print their marks memo down for future reference.

How many students passed Karnataka SSLC 2026

Official statistics say that 7.70 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC 2026 exam, and 7.24 lakh students passed the Karnataka SSLC 2026 exam.

The pass percentage of freshers was around 94.1 per cent. The percentage of passes in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 exam was 88.73 per cent.

Who are the Karnataka SSLC 2026 toppers

Seven candidates have achieved the maximum score of the 100 percentile (625 out of 625 marks) in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 results. It is less than last year’s 25 toppers but still impressive. More than 68,000 students have secured A+ grades; that is for candidates who have scored between the 90th and 100th percentiles in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 results.

What is the grading system in Karnataka SSLC result

The Karnataka SSLC 2026 result grading pattern is as follows: A+ Grade: 90 to 100 per cent; A Grade: 80 to 89 per cent; B+ Grade: 70 to 79 per cent; B Grade: 60 to 69 per cent; C+ Grade: 50 to 59 per cent; and C Grade: 35 to 49 per cent.

Candidates have to achieve the minimum passing marks to be eligible for higher secondary education.

Which districts performed best in SSLC 2026

Dakshina Kannada had the maximum pass percentage of 98.4 per cent, followed by Udupi (98.18 per cent) and Uttara Kannada (98.09 per cent). Government schools also performed well and attained a pass percentage of 93.97 per cent compared to last year.

What are key trends in Karnataka SSLC results

There has been a remarkable improvement in the performance, as there are no zero per cent results in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 results from government schools. There are 6,176 schools that have achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the Karnataka SSLC 2026 results, indicating overall improvement. Candidates are advised to check the details in their marks memo and keep copies for future admissions.

As the result for Karnataka SSLC 2026 is declared, the admission process will now begin for Class 11 streams in accordance with individual preferences and performance.

Also Read: Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery-to-Class-1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions