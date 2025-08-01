Home > Education > IIM Kozhikode opens CAT 2025 Registration, Exam scheduled for November 30

IIM Kozhikode opens CAT 2025 Registration, Exam scheduled for November 30

IIM Kozhikode has opened CAT 2025 registrations from August 1 to September 13. The exam will be held on November 30 in three sessions. Applicants must register on iimcat.ac.in, pay the required fee, and submit necessary documents.

Published: August 1, 2025 15:09:00 IST

The registration window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 officially opened today at 10:00 AM on the portal iimcat.ac.in. Arranged by IIM Kozhikode, the test will take place on November 30, 2025, in a computer-based format across approximately 170 cities in India.

Approaching candidates can register through September 13, 2025 (5:00 PM). During registration, applicants are required to submit personal, academic, and professional details, as well as upload essential documents including a passport-size photograph, signature, mark sheets from Class 10 and 12, graduation certificate, and category or PwD certificate where applicable.

Fee Structure & Correction

  • General/OBC/EWS applicants needs to pay ₹2,600

  • SC/ST/PwD applicants are required to pay ₹1,300

  • Fees are non-refundable and needs to be paid online

  •  A correction window expected in late September will allow limited edits to certain fields like the photo and chosen exam centre.

Exam Format & Access

CAT 2025 will be conducted in three sessions on the exam day, offering adjustability for examinees. Candidates can select up to five preferred test cities during application, subject to availability.

The CAT convenor has issued a caution to aspirants to use only the official website and to remain strict against fraudulent platforms that may misuse personal data or funds. Incidents of suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the official help desk.

It’s Relevance

The CAT is the primary entrance to India’s top management programs, including those at the IIMs. With over 300,000 candidates expected this year, securing a smooth application process is crucial. Interested aspirants are expected to register early, ensure accuracy of their submissions, and rely exclusively on the official portal for updates.

