Education key to family and societal upliftment: Rajasthan Governor addresses tribal community

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, during his visit to Udaipur’s Kotda block, stressed education as vital for tribal upliftment. He highlighted school safety, health, nutrition, and substance abuse awareness, urging community participation for inclusive development and better future prospects.

Published: August 1, 2025 12:45:50 IST

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde underscored the reframing power of education during his visit to the tribal-dominated Kotda block in Udaipur district, calling it the foundation for the upliftment of families and society. Speaking at the Eklavya Model Residential School, Governor Haribhau Bagde pushed the tribal community to prioritize education to break cycles of poverty and hardship.

Marking the completion of one year in office, the governor addressed students, teachers, and locals, stating that in remote and hilly areas with limited agricultural productivity, education offers a feasible pathway to employment and well-being. “Education opens doors to opportunities. It empowers individuals to uplift not just themselves but also their families and society,” he said.

He has also expressed his grief over the recent tragic incident in Jhalawar where several school children lost their lives. He outlined the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring student safety. “From gram panchayats to school teachers and parents, everyone must come together to protect the future of our children,” he noted, asking the administration to focus on strengthening school infrastructure and safety protocols.

Health and nutrition were key topics in the Governor’s address. He advocated for increased support to Anganwadi centres and encouraged tribal families to observe a three-year gap between births. This, he said, would largely improve maternal and child health outcomes. He also called for more awareness and intervention to tackle substance abuse, which continues to affect rural communities.

The governor’s visit was part of a grassroot effort to connect directly with underserved populations and ensure that government schemes reach the grassroots level. He interacted with local officials, students, and community leaders, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and overall development. His visit fortified the message that long-term progress in tribal regions depends on a comprehensive approach combining education, health, safety, and community participation. The Governor’s proactive engagement in tribal welfare shows a revived focus on bridging socio-economic disparities through empowerment and awareness.

