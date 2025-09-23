Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT: Check Latest Updates on Registration Process, Vacancy, Fees & More

The Indian Bank has officially released the Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 notification on their official website for a total of 163 vacancies for various posts. The online process for registration has begun, and it will continue till 13th October 2025. The jobs are in specialized areas such as Information Technology, Information Security, and Corporate Credit Analysis.

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Notification OUT

The Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Notification includes multiple positions in areas such as Information Technology, Information Security, Corporate Credit, Financial Analysis, Risk Management, and Company Secretary.

How to apply online for the Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025?

Go to the Indian Bank Career Page.

Find the Career section.

Click on “Recruitment of Specialist Officers – 2025”.

Complete the online registration and application form.

Upload required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit and save a copy for your records.

Direct link to apply: Apply Here

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy

A total of 171 vacancies are available for different posts. Here’s a list of the total number of vacancies.

Post Name Total Vacancies Chief Manager – Information Technology 10 Senior Manager – Information Technology 25 Manager – Information Technology 20 Manager – Information Technology 20 Chief Manager – Information Security 5 Senior Manager – Information Security 15 Manager – Information Security 15 Chief Manager – Corporate Credit Analyst 15 Senior Manager – Corporate Credit Analyst 15 Manager – Corporate Credit Analyst 10 Chief Manager – Financial Analyst 5 Senior Manager – Financial Analyst 3 Manager – Financial Analyst 4 Chief Manager – Risk Management 4 Chief Manager – IT Risk Management 1 Senior Manager – Risk Management 7 Senior Manager – IT Risk Management 1 Senior Manager – Data Analyst 2 Manager – Risk Management 7 Manager – IT Risk Management 1 Manager – Data Analyst 2 Chief Manager – Company Secretary 1 Senior Manager – Chartered Accountant 2 Manager – Chartered Accountant 1 Total 171

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

SC/ST/PWD: ₹175 (intimation charges only)

All Others (UR, OBC, EWS): ₹1000 (inclusive of GST)

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria